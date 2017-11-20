CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Laptops

The best Black Friday MacBook and iPad deals

For Black Friday 2017, these are the best deals on MacBooks, iMacs and other Apple computers.

Sarah Tew/CNET

Apple products are rarely discounted, even during Black Friday and Cyber Monday. But there are still a handful of deals, including some impressive ones, on MacBooks, iMac desktops and iPad tablets if you know where to look. (And for more than just Macs, see our Black Friday deals on all sorts of laptops, tablets and PCs.)

Apple MacBook Pro (15-inch)

New York retailer B&H has the 15-inch version of Apple's MacBook Pro (yes, with the Touch Bar) on sale already for $1,799. The site says this is the late-2016 model, but the mid-2017 refresh received only a very minor spec update. The cheapest current 15-inch MacBook Pro Apple sells right now is $2,399.

Best Buy claims it'll have "up to $250" off select MacBook Pro models, but we'll have to wait and see exactly what that means.

laptop-bags-9454-016
34
Best Black Friday MacBook, laptop, tablet and PC deals this year

Apple MacBook Air

Big tech retailer Best Buy often has decent discounts on MacBooks, so it's not surprising this is one of the only places offering the 13-inch MacBook Air (which also got a very minor 2017 update) for less on Black Friday. It'll be $799, which is less than the standard price of $999, although Best Buy often has this model for $899.

Apple iMac

Rarely discounted, Best Buy says the latest 21.5-inch iMac desktop will be an $899 doorbuster, down from the usual $1,099, while the 27-inch iMac will be $1,599, which is $200 off the usual price.

Apple iPad (9.7-inch)

Both Walmart and Target are going to have the the 2017 version of Apple's mainstream iPad for $250 starting Nov. 23. It's regularly $329, but many big stores usually sell it for $299.

Apple iPad Pro (10.5-inch)

The iPad Pro is expensive, but Target will be selling the 10.5-inch version for $530, which is a big cut from the usual $649, starting 6 p.m. on Nov. 23.

Stay tuned for updates as we discover more Black Friday MacBook deals. 

Black Friday
36
The 34 best Black Friday 2017 deals so far

Black Friday deals: See every Black Friday 2017 deal we've found so far.

Holiday Gift GuideCNET's full gift guide, including dozens of products priced under $25, $50 and $100.

Holiday Gift Guide 2017
Next Article: The biggest Tech Turkeys of 2017