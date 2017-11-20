Apple products are rarely discounted, even during Black Friday and Cyber Monday. But there are still a handful of deals, including some impressive ones, on MacBooks, iMac desktops and iPad tablets if you know where to look. (And for more than just Macs, see our Black Friday deals on all sorts of laptops, tablets and PCs.)

New York retailer B&H has the 15-inch version of Apple's MacBook Pro (yes, with the Touch Bar) on sale already for $1,799. The site says this is the late-2016 model, but the mid-2017 refresh received only a very minor spec update. The cheapest current 15-inch MacBook Pro Apple sells right now is $2,399.

Best Buy claims it'll have "up to $250" off select MacBook Pro models, but we'll have to wait and see exactly what that means.

Big tech retailer Best Buy often has decent discounts on MacBooks, so it's not surprising this is one of the only places offering the 13-inch MacBook Air (which also got a very minor 2017 update) for less on Black Friday. It'll be $799, which is less than the standard price of $999, although Best Buy often has this model for $899.

Rarely discounted, Best Buy says the latest 21.5-inch iMac desktop will be an $899 doorbuster, down from the usual $1,099, while the 27-inch iMac will be $1,599, which is $200 off the usual price.

Both Walmart and Target are going to have the the 2017 version of Apple's mainstream iPad for $250 starting Nov. 23. It's regularly $329, but many big stores usually sell it for $299.

The iPad Pro is expensive, but Target will be selling the 10.5-inch version for $530, which is a big cut from the usual $649, starting 6 p.m. on Nov. 23.

Stay tuned for updates as we discover more Black Friday MacBook deals.

