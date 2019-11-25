The Black Friday Instant Pot deals are here (updated)

Tyler Lizenby/CNET

Instant Pots are as popular as ever. These set it and forget it cookers make weeknight dinners simple, cut down on dishes and come with a large following of blogs, recipe books and even Facebook groups to inspire you. If that's not enough of a draw, specific cooking modes for preparing rice, cake or yogurt -- or even sterilizing, depending on the model -- make intimidating dishes foolproof.

Right now, retailers like Amazon, Walmart and Kohl's are offering big discounts across the Instant Pot family of devices. If you've been thinking about trying out a pressure cooker yourself, or gifting it to a loved one this holiday season check out these deals.

Disclaimer: CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of the products featured on this page.

Deals available now

Instant Pot via Amazon Multiple sizes of the Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 line are on sale from Amazon, Walmart and Kohl's. This line offers functions for pressure cooking, slow cooking, rice and porridge making, yogurt making, sauteing, searing, steaming and warming. The best deal is the largest, 8-quart version, which is down to $99 from $140, a 31% discount on Amazon. If you're after the Duo60, Instant Pot's 6-quart model, Walmart is kicking off a $49 sale on Wednesday. That's a 50% discount from its $100 MSRP and a $30 drop from its most recent $79 price. Kohl's is running a similar sale, with the Duo60 at $51 plus $15 in Kohl's Cash with your purchase. If that size is too much for you -- remember: the larger the pot, the longer it takes to get to pressure -- the 3-quart version is available for $60, down from $80 on Amazon.

If you're looking to crash two hype trains into one another, may I suggest the Instant Pot Smart WiFi? You get all the intimidation factor of a multifunction pressure cooker, with the head-scratching "Why do I need this?" feeling that comes with a Wi-Fi-connected kitchen appliance. In all seriousness, one of the Instant Pot's weaknesses is its interface. The many buttons aren't that intuitive. The app aims to improve that, and it gives you the ability to monitor cooking temperature and time remotely. It might give peace of mind to someone who's uncomfortable with the idea of leaving a pressure cooker unattended. This is also the second-best deal for the Instant Pot right now. It's down 40% to $90 from $150. Read the CNET Review.

Amazon The Ultra is Instant Pot's most high-end model. It has all the cooking functions of the Duo Plus, plus additional settings to tweak the cook time and temperature, and to adjust for your altitude, which can impact air pressure. The 6-quart model is on sale for $100, down from $150, a 30% discount. The 8-quart models isn't currently on sale, but Amazon has a 3-quart model on sale for $99, down from $120, a 17% percent discount.

Now playing: Watch this: Instant Pot Smart Wifi connects your pressure cooker

Originally published Nov. 26, 2018.

Update, Nov. 25: Shows current deals in stock.

More holiday shopping picks from CNET