The best Black Friday deals at Staples: AirPods, laptops, gaming chairs and more

Thanksgiving is here and it can be easy to forget that there are stores other than Amazon, Best Buy and Walmart. But don't miss out: Some of those stores are doing this whole Black Friday thing too. Take Staples, for example: The big-box office supply chain sells more than just copy paper. In fact, it has some deals that rival or even beat what you'll find elsewhere.

And you don't have to wait; is happening right now. Here are my top picks from the store's virtual aisles.

AOC Expand your desktop workspace with this super slim 1080p monitor, which features VGA and HDMI inputs and comes with a three-year warranty. If that model sells out, there's also an HP V24i for $90, though it has only a one-year warranty.

Sarah Tew/CNET Yep, same AirPods deal you can currently find at Amazon and elsewhere. But maybe you have some Staples store credit to use up? Or you want to support retail? Whatever the case, here's another chance to get one of the biggest AirPods discounts of the season.

HP Portability isn't really a necessity these days, so why not choose a new PC with a big screen and spacious hard drive? This 17-inch HP model offers some solid specs, including a Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, a 128GB solid-state drive and a 1TB hard drive. It's not clear whether the RAM is expandable, though, the only thing that gives me pause. Still, for everyday WFH activities, this should provide sufficient horsepower -- on a much larger screen than you get on most laptops.

Staples A good gaming chair is essential gear these days. (It's OK if you use it for actual work, too -- secret's safe.) This high-back seat looks pretty sweet, with contrasting black and red leather. There are blue, green and gray versions available as well. It has adjustable everything and a seven-year warranty. I haven't put my tush on one of these, but the chair scored a 4.5-star average rating from over 3,900 buyers.

