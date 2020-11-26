CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Best Black Friday 2020 deals Best Black Friday soundbar deals Crock-Pot recall Black Friday deals on Jabra, AirPods Best Nintendo gifts Black Friday laptop deals PS5 restock
CNET editors pick the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission.

The best Black Friday deals at Staples: AirPods, laptops, gaming chairs and more

Save on laptops, gaming chairs, monitors and more.

This story is part of Holiday Gift Guide 2020, CNET's gift picks with expert advice, reviews and recommendations for the latest tech gifts for you and your family.

Thanksgiving is here and it can be easy to forget that there are stores other than Amazon, Best Buy and Walmart. But don't miss out: Some of those stores are doing this whole Black Friday thing too. Take Staples, for example: The big-box office supply chain sells more than just copy paper. In fact, it has some deals that rival or even beat what you'll find elsewhere.

And you don't have to wait; Staples' Black Friday sale is happening right now. Here are my top picks from the store's virtual aisles.

See it at Staples
Black Friday 2020 sales and deals

AOC 24-inch desktop monitor: $90

Save $110
AOC

Expand your desktop workspace with this super slim 1080p monitor, which features VGA and HDMI inputs and comes with a three-year warranty. If that model sells out, there's also an HP V24i for $90, though it has only a one-year warranty.

$90 at Staples

Apple AirPods: $119

Save $40
Sarah Tew/CNET

Yep, same AirPods deal you can currently find at Amazon and elsewhere. But maybe you have some Staples store credit to use up? Or you want to support retail? Whatever the case, here's another chance to get one of the biggest AirPods discounts of the season.

$119 at Staples

HP 17-inch Core i5 laptop: $430

Save $200
HP

Portability isn't really a necessity these days, so why not choose a new PC with a big screen and spacious hard drive? This 17-inch HP model offers some solid specs, including a Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, a 128GB solid-state drive and a 1TB hard drive. It's not clear whether the RAM is expandable, though, the only thing that gives me pause.

Still, for everyday WFH activities, this should provide sufficient horsepower -- on a much larger screen than you get on most laptops.

$430 at Staples

Vortex Emerge bonded leather gaming chair: $110

Save $90
Staples

A good gaming chair is essential gear these days. (It's OK if you use it for actual work, too -- secret's safe.) This high-back seat looks pretty sweet, with contrasting black and red leather. There are blue, green and gray versions available as well. It has adjustable everything and a seven-year warranty.

I haven't put my tush on one of these, but the chair scored a 4.5-star average rating from over 3,900 buyers. 

$110 at Staples
Now playing: Watch this: How to win Black Friday in 2020
1:46

CNET's Cheapskate scours the web for great deals on tech products and much more. For the latest deals and updates, follow him on Facebook and Twitter. You can also sign up for deal texts delivered right to your phone. Find more great buys on the CNET Deals page and and check out our CNET Coupons page for the latest Walmart discount codeseBay couponsSamsung promo codes and even more from hundreds of other online stores. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Answers live on our FAQ page.