The best Black Friday 2020 deals available now and coming soon

Holiday Gift Guide 2020

Officially, Black Friday 2020 arrives on Nov. 27. Unofficially, it's happening right now, and throughout the month of November. For example, Amazon continues to run early deals on Echo devices, many of them matching last month's Prime Day prices. (My favorite from the current sale: The .)

Meanwhile, Walmart's first-of-several early Black Friday sales kicks off this Wednesday, Nov. 4. Among the notable items queued up: Apple AirPods for $99 and a Eufy robot vacuum, also $99. Another one to watch: The 55-inch TCL 4 Series Roku TV for just $148, available Nov. 11. A lot of these prices represent historic lows, so inventory is likely to go quickly. Thus, do not wait for Black Friday if you spot something you want.

Read more: Walmart's Black Friday sales kick off Nov. 4. Here are the best deals already announced

Best Buy was running an early Black Friday sale last week, but that's mostly done for now. We really liked some of the offerings there, especially the guarantee that none of the prices would be any lower on Black Friday proper. More early Best Buy deals are all but certain, so be sure to check this post regularly.

Best early Black Friday deals available now

CNET Normally $30, the new-for-2020 Fire Stick Lite continues to see a solid discount ahead of Black Friday. This entry-level streamer delivers 1080p video with HDR support (but not 4K). The big missing apps are HBO Max and Peacock (for now), but the Alexa-powered voice remote is top-notch. Read our Fire TV Stick Lite review.

Best Buy TCL is best known for its Roku TVs, and we like the Roku smart TV system better than the Android TV version in this television, but for this price you can just buy a Roku Streaming Stick Plus, attach it to this TV and still come out ahead. Aside from its smarts we expect this 4-Series TV to perform "good enough," just like the Roku equivalent. Note that this was $50 cheaper last week, and therefore may be again -- but for now it's still a really solid deal on a 55-inch smart TV.

Lenovo's premium two-in-one, the Yoga C940, boasts a sturdy and sleek all-metal design and a touch display that can rotate 360 degrees into tablet mode. It includes an active pen and can also instantly wake from sleep, one of the phone-like features it received courtesy of Intel's Project Athena. This configuration features a 14-inch display with a 4K resolution powered by a 10th-gen Core i7 CPU, 16GB of RAM and 512GB SSD with 32GB of superfast Optane memory. A similarly configured Yoga C40 on Lenovo's site works out to $1,650, so this deal is even better than it looks. And it already looked good. Read our Lenovo Yoga C940 review.

Bose If ever there was a time to tune out the world, it's now. (Because, you know, election, pandemic, murder hornets...) Sure, there are newer over-the-ear noise-canceling cans from Sony and even Bose, but this perennial favorite was great when it came out and it's still great now -- especially at this price, which rivals the lowest we've seen. (Original list price: $350.) Read our Bose QuietComfort 35 II review.

Chris Monroe/CNET The Echo Show 8 is simply a larger version of the Echo Show 5, but that makes it a better candidate for the kitchen and other places you might prefer a bigger display. (It's definitely preferable for video calls.) This matches the lowest price on record for this model. Note that Amazon shows an in-stock date of Nov. 24, so head to Best Buy if you'd rather get this immediately. Read our Echo Show 8 review.

What you need to know about Black Friday 2020

Black Friday 2020 is shaping up to be a very different kind of shopping experience than any holiday shopping weekend in recent memory. With ongoing inventory issues due to the extended global pandemic -- not to mention the need for retailers to maintain a safe environment for customers and employees -- it's likely that there will be no throngs of expectant customers lining up for hours ahead of massive doorbuster sales.

In fact, a number of stores will be closed on Thanksgiving this year, ending a long-standing tradition of kicking off Black Friday sales before the turkey has had a chance to cool. These retailers have not yet announced plans for Friday, Nov. 27, but we'll update this article as we learn more about their holiday hours.

In addition, all of the retailers listed below require customers to wear face coverings. Unless their policies change between now and Thankskgiving, it's reasonable to assume that face coverings will be required for Black Friday sales as well.

Bookmark this post and check back often for more early and upcoming Black Friday deals!

Read more: 4 things you need to know about Black Friday 2020

Now playing: Watch this: Tricks to score extra savings on Black Friday and Cyber...

