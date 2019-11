The best Black Friday 2019 deals under $30

Rick Broida/CNET

Looking to stock up on affordable gifts ahead of the holidays? Look no further: Between the Black Friday sales happening now and the Black Friday sales coming next week, you can find plenty of great stuff for $30 or less. Below I've rounded up my top picks, starting with the deals you can get immediately.

As always, all the prices contained herein are accurate at the time of publication, but are subject to change.

Amazon If you're a newcomer to Amazon's music-streaming service, it's hard to beat a buck for four full months of service. After that, you'll pay the regular rate of $9.99 per month, though you can cancel if you like, without penalty.

Assuming you're not already vested in the Echo ecosystem of smart speakers, the Home Mini is a no-brainer buy at $25. Granted, there's a newer model (the Nest Mini) that's even better, but that'll run you $49. The Home Mini still sounds very good for its size and offers a wealth of Google Assistant-powered features. It's even better if you pair two together. The link below will take you to Walmart, but the Home Mini is also on sale for $25 at Best Buy, Target and several other stores. Read our Google Home Mini review.

Under-$30 Black Friday deals coming soon



These are the bargains you should watch for in the near future.

Crosley Break out your own vinyl collection and relive the magic with this portable suitcase-style turntable, which doubles as a Bluetooth speaker. It can play records at three different speeds, and it has RCA-out ports in case you want to connect it to a traditional stereo.

Amazon Amazon Echo Dot deals are about as routine as the tides, but this one is about as good as they get. The common sale price is $30; occasionally it might dip to $25. So $22 is notable. It's the 3rd-gen Dot (but not the slightly modified new one with the clock), great for flinging Alexa commands in just about any room, decent for playing tunes. Read our Echo Dot review.

Sarah Tew/CNET Updated for 2019 with more storage and a faster processor, the Fire 7 remains an incredible buy at its regular $50 price. So for $30? Yeah, there's honestly no better choice for anyone looking to read, watch videos, play games and all that. It's an especially good pick for kids. Read our Fire 7 2019 review.

Sarah Tew/CNET The Clip 3 is an insanely popular speaker, as evidenced by the 4.7-star average rating from over 1,300 buyers. It's also a favorite of CNET's David Carnoy, who praised its very good sound, fully waterproof design and integrated carabiner. This deal will be available on Thurs., Nov. 28. Read our JBL Clip 3 review.

Roku Has there ever been a cheaper Roku streamer? Not to our recollection. The Walmart-exclusive comes with an HDMI cable and 3-month subscriptions to both Hulu and Pandora. It's available online starting at 7 p.m. PT on Wed., Nov. 27. Take note, however, that the SE doesn't do 4K video. If that's important to you, consider the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K, which will be on sale for $25.

Have you found any other great under-$30 deals worth sharing? Tell us about them in the comments!

Now playing: Watch this: How to win Black Friday and Cyber Monday in 2019

