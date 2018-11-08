The best Black Friday 2018 deal on the Bose QuietComfort QC35

Sarah Tew/CNET

The Bose QuietComfort 35 is one of the highest-rated, best-loved noise-canceling headphones on the market. However, it's also one of the most expensive, and rarely discounted below its $350 list price.

But Black Friday is coming, and that means deals on everything, right? As of now, this is the best price I've located.

Product: Bose QuietComfort QC35 Series II

Best price: $299 (save $50)

Store: Dell

Availability: Nov. 22, 3 p.m. PT

Source: Dell Black Friday ad, Page 4

We'll update this post if and when we spot a better deal on the QC35. (If you spot one, share it in the comments!)

Get the best deals from The Cheapskate in your inbox

Now playing: Watch this: Bose's QuietComfort 35 II is a touch better with Google...

Read more: CNET's complete guide to Black Friday 2018

Read more: CNET's Holiday Gift Guide 2018

CNET's Cheapskate scours the web for great deals on PCs, phones, gadgets and much more. Note that CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of the products featured on this page. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Find the answers on our FAQ page. Find more great buys on the CNET Deals page and follow the Cheapskate on Facebook and Twitter!