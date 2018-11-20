Sarah Tew/CNET

Noise-canceling headphones are awesome -- but they're not cheap, right? Actually, this TaoTronics headphone is a pretty sweet deal at $39.99 with promo code QKFB4NJ4, but let's be honest: The Bose QuietComfort 35 is the gold standard.

Of course, it's not surprising that one of the highest-rated headphones on the market is also one of the most expensive. Unfortunately, it's rarely discounted below its $350 list price.

Good thing Black Friday is coming, because that means deals on everything, right? In this case, yes! As of today, this is the best price I've located.

Product: Bose QuietComfort QC35 Series II

Best price: $299 (save $50)

Store: Dell

Availability: Nov. 22, 3 p.m. PT

Source: Dell Black Friday ad, Page 4

Feel like $300 is still too much? There's another option: For what promises to be a very limited time, QVC is currently selling the QuietComfort 25 for just $115. (That's for new customers; otherwise it's $125.) The QC25 is virtually identical to the QC35, except it's wired, not wireless. But guess what? You can add a wireless adapter for around $50 and still come out well below $300.

We'll update this post if and when we spot a better deal on the QC35. (If you spot one, share it in the comments!)

Get the best deals from The Cheapskate in your inbox

Now playing: Watch this: Bose's QuietComfort 35 II is a touch better with Google...

CNET's Holiday Gift Guide: The place to find the best tech gifts for 2018.

Best Black Friday 2018 deals: The best discounts we've found so far.

CNET's Cheapskate scours the web for great deals on PCs, phones, gadgets and much more. Note that CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of the products featured on this page. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Find the answers on our FAQ page. Find more great buys on the CNET Deals page and follow the Cheapskate on Facebook and Twitter!