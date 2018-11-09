Sarah Tew/CNET

Sure, you can get noise-canceling headphone on the cheap (here's one that's on sale for just $36), but let's face it: The Bose QuietComfort 35 is the gold standard -- one of the highest-rated headphones on the market.

It's also one of the most expensive, however, and rarely discounted below its $350 list price.

Good thing Black Friday is coming, because that means deals on everything, right? In this case, yes! As of today, this is the best price I've located.

Product: Bose QuietComfort QC35 Series II

Best price: $299 (save $50)

Store: Dell

Availability: Nov. 22, 3 p.m. PT

Source: Dell Black Friday ad, Page 4

We'll update this post if and when we spot a better deal on the QC35. (If you spot one, share it in the comments!)

