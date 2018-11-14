The Apple HomePod is one of the best-sounding smart speakers you can get, but at $350 it's also one of the most expensive. It being an Apple product, discounts are rare.
But Black Friday is coming, and that means deals on everything, right? As of now, this is the best price I've located.
Product: Apple HomePod
Best price: $250 (save $100)
Store: Best BuySee it at Best Buy
Availability: Nov. 23
Source: Best Buy Black Friday ad
We'll update this post if and when we spot a better deal on the HomePod. (If you spot one, share it in the comments!)
Get the best deals from The Cheapskate in your inbox
Read more: CNET's complete guide to Black Friday 2018
Read more: CNET's Holiday Gift Guide 2018
CNET's Cheapskate scours the web for great deals on PCs, phones, gadgets and much more. Note that CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of the products featured on this page. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Find the answers on our FAQ page. Find more great buys on the CNET Deals page and follow the Cheapskate on Facebook and Twitter!
Apple HomePod
-
Review•Apple HomePod review: Great sound, but it's trapped in Apple's world
-
Preview•Hey Siri, beat Amazon, Google and Sonos: Apple HomePod hits Feb. 9
-
How To•How to find a song by the lyrics with Apple HomePod
-
News•Black Friday 2018 smart home deals: Bargains on Echo Dot, Google Home Hub, Facebook Portal, Apple HomePod and more
Discuss: The best Black Friday 2018 deal on the Apple HomePod
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.