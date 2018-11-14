Andrew Hoyle/CNET

The Apple HomePod is one of the best-sounding smart speakers you can get, but at $350 it's also one of the most expensive. It being an Apple product, discounts are rare.

But Black Friday is coming, and that means deals on everything, right? As of now, this is the best price I've located.

Product: Apple HomePod

Best price: $250 (save $100)

Store: Best Buy

Availability: Nov. 23

Source: Best Buy Black Friday ad

We'll update this post if and when we spot a better deal on the HomePod. (If you spot one, share it in the comments!)

