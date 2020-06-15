The best beer subscription boxes for Father's Day

Father's Day Gift Guide 2020

A beer subscription box is hands down the best way to try beers you can't find in your local shop -- of which there are many. With so many pockets of amazing brewing all over the country, the FOMO associated with not being able to try them is real. Enter beer boxes: Whether you're searching for the perfect gift for a beer lover in your orbit -- like dad , perhaps -- or you are the beer geek and want to try new, rare and hard-to-find offerings, look no further than the oh-so-trendy subscription box craze. Any craft-beer-glugging, "I-wish-this-IPA-was-hoppier," suds fiend will surely appreciate a subscription to one of these popular beer clubs, designed especially for beer enthusiasts. Sign up for a beer box subscription and you can expect monthly boxes of carefully selected brews in a range of styles, made using unique ingredients -- along with some inspired beer-themed accessories.

It doesn't matter if you love ale, lager, hoppy IPAs, silky porters, sours or just crave a little beer merch, there's a beer subscription box that'll keep you (or dad) smiling, month after month. Unless, of course, you prefer wine but we've got you covered there too. Check out our picks for the best beer subscription boxes for every type of drinker.

Craft Beer Club Craft Beer Club is arguably the most popular beer subscription box out there and for good reason. This beer subscription box service sends out monthly shipments of some very exceptional craft brews from around the country. Many of the beers have limited distribution; meaning a subscription to CBC might be your only shot to taste those specialty brews. Craft Beer Club is $43 a month and features 12 carefully curated and hard-to-get beers in each box shipment.

Shutterstock If hops make you happy this is the beer subscription service for you (or another hop-head you'd like to treat). The HopHeads Beer Club sends three different hop-centric beers -- four of each -- every month so you can get your fill. While this is, unsurprisingly, heavy on IPAs of various styles, it also makes room for hoppy pales and red ales. These aren't just super-bitter hop-you-over-the-head beers though; the club also spotlights "the many hop flavors and aromas available to today's brewers amidst the ever-expanding supply of new hop varieties," and includes imports as well as American selections.

The U.S. Microbrewed Beer Club This club dates back to 1994 and features some of the highest quality, rare and award-winning brews from around the country. Each month, their team of experts tastes over 500 beers in consideration for that month's shipment with only 20% of those beers making the cut. This is the perfect beer subscription box for a true beer snob working with a hyper-sensitive palate. There are five distinct membership options starting at $29.95 per month, plus shipping.

Rare Beer Club The Rare Beer Club is the most unique of them all, featuring only two 750ml bottles of beer a month. They send two separate styles per month and no two months will see the same ones at your dor (unless you request or re-order). Don't be discouraged by the limited choices, it's the quality you're here for and these beers are highly curated. You have three buying options: two 750mL bottles per month ($38.95 + shipping); four 750mL bottles per month ($55.95 + shipping); or six 750mL bottles per month ($72.95 + shipping). You'll often receive beers that use rare production techniques and ingredients, like aging through blending or in bourbon and cedar barrels. Plus, you'll get super rare brews from all over the world, including from up-and-comers from Brazil, Japan and Scandinavia.