Sarah Tew/CNET

School is already back in session for some lucky students, while others have just a few precious days of summer vacation left. Either way, you've missed all the back-to-school bargains, right? Not quite.

Walmart has a smattering of school-friendly items on sale -- most of them focused more on leisure time than study, but a relaxed student is a successful student, right?

Here are some top picks.

Now Playing: Watch this: Back to school 2018: Best tech deals under $50

The HP OfficeJet 4652 All-in-One for $45 ($54 off): This compact multi-function can print, scan and copy by way of an auto-document feeder. (It even supports faxing, assuming your student even knows what that is.)

The Acer Chromebook 14 CB3 for $219 ($80 off): A 14-inch screen and roomy keyboard make this a worthwhile choice for students. The CB3 also features 4GB of RAM and 32GB of onboard storage, and its stylish gold chassis is thin and light at about 3.4 pounds.

The Apple AirPods for $144.98 ($15 off): It's not much of a discount, really, but AirPods deals are rare, and an extra $15 buys an extra pizza -- or a couple new albums from iTunes. These truly wireless earbuds do require an iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch or something from the Apple ecosystem, so they're not for Android users. Read CNET's AirPods review to learn more.

The Beats Studio3 Wireless over-ear headphones for $199.99 ($150 off): One could argue that Beats headphones are overpriced to begin with, but that doesn't make them any less desirable among the student set. Here's a considerable savings on the Studio3 model, which employs active noise cancellation to block out partying roommates and other distractions. Read CNET's Beats Studio3 review to learn more.

The Roku Express HD with $10 Vudu credit for $29: There's nothing entry-level about Roku's least expensive streamer. It serves up Netflix, Hulu, YouTube and all the other services a student would want, and it's plenty fast to boot. It sells for $29 pretty much everywhere, but Walmart's exclusive Vudu credit is icing on the cake: It'll buy a few rentals or maybe even a discount movie.

The TCL 32S305 32-inch Roku TV for $129.99 ($70 off): If Junior doesn't already have a TV to go with the aforementioned Roku Express HD, here's a two-birds-one-stone solution. This TCL model has built-in Roku, and it's a great buy at this price. Read CNET's review to learn more. (Note you can get this at Amazon at the same price.)

Check back later as more back-to-school deals appear!

Originally published on Aug. 21, 2018.

Update, Aug. 29: Added new deals.

CNET's Cheapskate scours the web for great deals on PCs, phones, gadgets and much more. Note that CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of the products featured on this page. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Find the answers on our FAQ page. Find more great buys on the CNET Deals page and follow the Cheapskate on Facebook and Twitter!