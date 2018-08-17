The best back-to-school deals from Amazon

Sarah Tew/CNET

School is already back in session for some lucky students; others have just a few precious days of summer vacation left. Either way, you've missed all the back-to-school deals, right? Not quite.

Amazon just unveiled some sales aimed at students. They're all Amazon devices, with some prices on par with what we saw on Prime Day. Here's what you can get:

Smart speakers

Echo Dot: $39.99 ($10 off)

Echo Dot Kids Edition: $69.99 ($10 off)

Echo: $84.99 ($15 off)

Echo Plus: $99.99 ($50 off)

Echo Show: $129.99 ($100 off)

The Echo Dots are on sale until Aug. 27; the other models through Sept. 3.

Tablets

Fire 7 Kids Edition: $79.99 ($20 off)

Fire HD 8 Kids Edition: $99.99 ($30 off)

Fire HD 10 Kids Edition: $159.99 ($40 off)

These sale prices are good through Aug. 25.



Fire TV

Fire TV: $39.99 ($30 off)

Fire TV Cube: $89.99 ($30 off)

These sale prices are good through Aug. 25.

Dash Buttons

Amazon's Dash Buttons allow students to quickly reorder "essential" items like Redbull, Pop-Tarts and Emergen-C.

The following buttons are on sale for 99 cents each until Sept. 3. They're normally $4.99.



Redbull



Colgate



Emergen-C



Playtex



Cheez-It



Slim Jim



Neutrogena



Burt's Bees



Peet's Coffee



Pop Tarts



Lysol



