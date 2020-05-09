The best Apple TV remote cases for less than $10

Enlarge Image Sarah Tew/CNET

Though it is very responsive, the Apple TV remote isn't exactly perfect. It can be tricky to hold because the design is so slim, the buttons are so symmetrical that it's hard to know which end is up, and it's so diminutive that it tends to disappear all the time. Happily, there's an inexpensive remote case to address those flaws — more than one, actually. Here are the picks for the best Apple TV remote case under $10.

Note that CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of the products featured on this page.

Sarah Tew/CNET At $8, this Kutop remote case is one of the cheaper options. It's made of a durable silicone, has a honeycomb back, making it easy to hold, and an integrated lanyard so you can easily hang it up. We picked it up in green so it would be easy to spot in a darkened home theater, but it's available in plenty of other colors. This case is also sold under the Sahiyeah brand for $1 more, so it's not unique to Kutop.

Sarah Tew/CNET This Mumba remote control cover ($10) has more of the look and touch of an iPhone case. It's got some flair to it, with durable carbon fiber textured accents, and a good ergonomic feel. I only wish it came in more colors than black. The lanyard is included.

Sarah Tew/CNET If you're looking for some remote case bling, the NageBee Glitter Liquid fits the bill. Despite it being a tad garish, it's one of my favorite Apple TV remote cases (and it got a thumbs-up from my daughters). As its name implies, the glitter flows freely in liquid on the back of the remote case. The remote cover also features rhinestones on the sides for a better grip. It's available in a few different color options for $10.

Sarah Tew/CNET The Pzoz is a simple clear silicone remote case that has reinforced corners, is easy to grip and only costs $7.

David Carnoy/CNET The Elago R2 Slim Case comes in a few different colour options for $8-$9. I like this Nightglow Blue version, which looks white in the light but turns light blue and glows in the dark. Whether it's light or dark, it makes the Apple remote control easier to spot in a room.

David Carnoy/CNET At first glance, the Elago R1 Intelli remote case looks like a pretty standard soft silicone Apple TV remote case. But hidden in the case are a couple of magnets that allow you to stick your remote to any metal surface. The black version pictured here costs $8, but other colors like white (my personal preference), red, blue and a glow-in-the-dark version sell for $12. Strap included.

Originally published earlier this year.