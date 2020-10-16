The best Apple AirPods Pro deal right now: $199

Angela Lang/CNET

At the risk of repeating myself, Apple's AirPods Pro are great earbuds -- but, oy, the price. It's hard to justify paying $249 when there are so many genuinely good AirPods Pro alternatives priced less. Right now, however, you can save $50 and score a deal that's close to the best price ever: Right now, Amazon has the .

Even at $199, these are anything but cheap, but CNET's AirPods Pro review explains why they might be worth the money. On the other hand, if it's just certain features you want, be sure to check out these AirPods Pro alternatives that cost less. You can learn more about those options in a recent episode of The Cheapskate Show podcast, embedded below.

Meanwhile, there's always the refurbished AirPods Pro option, which might be better than you think. (Between $168 for refurbs and $199 for new, I'd definitely go with new.)

Your thoughts?

Read more: The best noise-canceling true wireless earbuds for 2020

This article is updated frequently to reflect new deals.

Now playing: Watch this: AirPods Pro after 3 months: Worth it?

CNET's Cheapskate scours the web for great deals on tech products and much more. For the latest deals and updates, follow the Cheapskate on Facebook and Twitter. Find more great buys on the CNET Deals page and check out our CNET Coupons page for the latest promo codes from Best Buy, Walmart, Amazon and more. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Find the answers on our FAQ page.