Memorial Day is this Monday. Best Buy, Amazon and several other retailers are offering deals on a handful of smart home products. Over at Amazon, you can save big bucks on two-packs like the Arlo Pro smart camera and Echo Show smart displays.

From cameras to smart plugs and a handful of Amazon Echo products, the deals are in full swing for the long holiday weekend. Here's the rundown on how to get the most bang for your buck:

Smart cameras

CNET

Amazon Key and Echo

James Martin/CNET

Smart plugs

Smart lighting

Other smart home deals

Chris Monroe/CNET

Additional deals

CNET Smart Home: We transformed a real house into a test lab for the hottest category in tech.

Smart Home Matrix: Want to know what will work best with your smart home? Start here.