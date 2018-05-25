Memorial Day is this Monday. Best Buy, Amazon and several other retailers are offering deals on a handful of smart home products. Over at Amazon, you can save big bucks on two-packs like the Arlo Pro smart camera and Echo Show smart displays.
From cameras to smart plugs and a handful of Amazon Echo products, the deals are in full swing for the long holiday weekend. Here's the rundown on how to get the most bang for your buck:
Smart cameras
- 44 percent off Arlo HD Cam two-pack: Save $153 when you buy two of Arlo's HD cameras.
- 30 percent off Arlo Pro Two Camera Security System: Save $125 on a two-pack of the Arlo Pro security camera. Here's CNET's Arlo Pro review.
- 18 percent off Ezviz Husky HD Outdoor Camera: Save $14 on this outdoor HD camera from Ezviz.
- 27 percent off Ezviz Mini O 720p Cam three-pack: Save $40 when you buy a three-pack of this 720p cam. Here's CNET's Ezviz Mini review.
- 17 percent off Ezviz Mini 360 two-pack: Save $30 on the all-seeing Mini 360. Here's CNET's Ezviz Mini 360 review.
- 17 percent off Amazon Cloud Cam two-pack: Save $40 on a two-pack CNET's favorite smart camera. Here's CNET's Amazon Cloud Cam review.
- 19 percent off Amazon Cloud Cam three-pack: Save $70 on a three-pack of CNET's favorite smart camera. Here's CNET's Amazon Cloud Cam review.
Amazon Key and Echo
- 24 percent off Amazon Key hardware: Save $70 on locks and cameras for Amazon Key service. Read our thoughts on Amazon Key.
- 33 percent off Echo Show 2-pack: Save $150 on two of these smart displays from Amazon. Here's CNET's Amazon Echo Show review.
- 20 percent off Echo Dot: Save $10 on the already-affordable Echo Dot. Here's CNET's Amazon Echo Dot review.
- 23 percent off Amazon Tap: Save $30 on one Amazon Tap. Here's CNET's Amazon Tap review.
- 15 percent off Echo Spot two-pack: Save $40 on a two-pack of this smart screen-speaker combo. Here's CNET's Amazon Echo Spot review.
- 14 percent off Echo Show and Amazon Cloud Cam bundle: Save $50 when you buy an Echo Show and Cloud Cam together. Here's CNET's Amazon Echo Show review and Amazon Cloud Cam review.
- 17 percent off 2nd-Gen Echo and Tivo Bolt Vox bundle: Save $100 on the 2nd-gen Amazon smart speaker and Tivo's voice-controlled, 4K DVR. Here's CNET's Amazon Echo 2nd Gen review and a look at the Tivo Bolt Vox.
- 15 percent off Amazon Echo 2nd-Gen: Save $15 on the solid Amazon Echo 2nd-gen. Here's CNET's Amazon Echo 2nd Gen review.
Smart plugs
- 38 percent off MiariGear Mini Smart Plug: Save $6 on this space saving plug.
- 15 percent off Kasa Smart Plug Lite two-pack: Save $8 on a two-pack of TP-Link's lite version smart plug.
Smart lighting
- 15 percent off Philips Hue: Save on all Philips Hue products. To read about our favorite base kit, check out CNET's Philips Hue White LED Starter Kit review.
Other smart home deals
- 25 percent off Rachio wifi Smart Lawn Sprinkler Controller 2nd Gen: Save $50 on the smartest way to water your lawn. Here's CNET's Rachio Smart Sprinkler review.
- 15 percent off Kasa Smart Wi-Fi Router: Save $33 on TP-Link's Kasa router.
- 22 percent off Garmin Speak Plus wth DashCam: Save $50 and put Alexa in your car. Here's CNET's Garmin Speak review.
Additional deals
