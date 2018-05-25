CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Smart Home

Amazon's best Memorial Day deals for your smart home

From thermostats to lights and cameras, we've got Amazon's Memorial Day deals right here.

Memorial Day is this Monday. Best Buy, Amazon and several other retailers are offering deals on a handful of smart home products. Over at Amazon, you can save big bucks on two-packs like the Arlo Pro smart camera and Echo Show smart displays. 

From cameras to smart plugs and a handful of Amazon Echo products, the deals are in full swing for the long holiday weekend. Here's the rundown on how to get the most bang for your buck:  

Smart cameras

amazon-cloud-cam-6

The Amazon Cloud Cam won our Editor's Choice award for its design, value and smarts. 

 CNET

Amazon Key and Echo 

amazon-echo-dot-low-angle

The Echo Dot is any easy entry point into smart home tech, and Amazon has it on sale for Memorial Day weekend.

 James Martin/CNET

Smart plugs

Smart lighting

hue-shot-1c-starter-single-philips.jpg

Philips Hue start kits are a great way to get into smart lighting. Amazon has Philips Hue products on sale for 15% off this Memorial Day weekend.

Other smart home deals

rachio-sprinkler-2

Rachio's got you covered for smart lawn care, and Amazon is offering the 2nd gen system for 25% off. 

 Chris Monroe/CNET

Additional deals

CNET Smart Home: We transformed a real house into a test lab for the hottest category in tech.

Smart Home Matrix: Want to know what will work best with your smart home? Start here.

CNET Smart Home
Next Article: My 3 months with Amazon Key were better than expected