The best after-Christmas deals you can get right now: Save $100 on a 75-inch Roku TV, $60 on a Apple Watch Series 6 and more

All the big holiday sales are in the rear view, but here's what you can buy if there's a gift card burning a hole in your pocket.

The aftermath of Christmas and Boxing Day might not offer the best deals of the year, but make no mistake: There are still deals to be had. Which is handy, because this is the time of year when we typically scoop up the stuff we really wanted but no one gift wrapped for us. And then there are those gift cards burning holes in our pockets. So no matter what you're looking for -- from a 75-inch TV to an Apple Watch Series 6 -- there are still opportunities to save a bunch of money and buy yourself something you can enjoy through all of 2021 (which will be a better year, I am sure of it). 

Hisense 75-inch 4K LED Roku Smart TV: $598

You save $100
Hisense

Here's one more chance to put a 75-inch TV in your media room and save $100 in the process. This 4K HDR set is powered by our favorite OS, Roku, and includes voice command support through both Alexa and Google Assistant.

$598 at Walmart

Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Noise Canceling Headphones: $278

You save $72
Érika García / CNET

In his CNET review of the Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones, David Carnoy called them "nearly flawless." They have remarkable noise canceling capabilities and great sound along with a comfortable fit, upgraded Bluetooth and a new Speak-to-Chat mode. While the post-holiday deal lasts, save $72. 

$278 at Amazon

Amazon Echo (4th gen): $70

You save $30
Chris Monroe/CNET

If you're shopping for a smart speaker, now is a good time to get the new 4th gen version of Alexa, which is shaped like a mesh-covered crystal ball and has improved sound and better-than-ever smart home connectivity. Read the CNET review of the Alexa 4th generation and save $30 off the usual $100 price tag. 

$70 at Amazon

Apple Watch Series 6: $339

You save $60
Apple

What is there to say about the Apple Watch Series 6? You can read the CNET review, but here's what you need to know: You can save up to $60 right now on the Series 6 (depending upon which color scheme you choose -- red is $60 off) and get the even-brighter always-on display, SpO2 sensor, and faster charging compared to the Series 5. 

$339 at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3: $339

You save $60
Samsung

Right now you can save $60 on the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3, which features both ECG and SpO2 monitoring. According to CNET's review of the Galaxy Watch 3, it's Android's equal to the Apple Watch Series 6, with a premium look and feel and a clever rotating bezel controller. 

$339 at Amazon

Echo Show 8: $80

You save $50

CNET's David Priest called the Amazon Echo Show 8 "the best Alexa smart display, period" in his review of the Echo Show 8. Right now, save $80 on this smart display with an 8-inch screen and a physical camera shutter you can manually close for privacy. 

$80 at Amazon

Amazon Echo Dot Kid's Edition 4th Gen: $40

You save $20
Amazon

Save $20 on the Kid's Edition of the latest version of the Amazon Dot. Sphere shaped but adorably panda- or tiger-riffic, it's a standard Echo that is also packed with a ton of custom kid-friendly content and parental controls. 

$40 at Amazon

Bose QuietComfort 35 II: $269

You save $30
Sarah Tew/CNET

They might be aging a bit, but the Bose QuietComfort 35 II noise-canceling headphones are still strong performers. Read the review of the headphones and save $30 while the sale lasts. 

$269 at Amazon

Yoga C940 14-inch Laptop: $950

You save $450 with code

Equipped with a 10th generation Intel Core i7, 12GB RAM and 256GB SSD, this 14-inch laptop usually sells for $1,400. Lenovo's holiday sale continues -- use promo code YOGADAY2 at checkout to save $450. 

$950 at Lenovo

