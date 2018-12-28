The best after-Christmas deals and sales: Amazon Digital Day, 40 percent off PS Classic, $20 off JBL Clip 3

Christmas is in the rear-view mirror, but there are still sales and deals to be had. The good news is that much of Amazon's best stuff remains on sale through New Year's Eve, so if you've got gift cards at the ready, here are some of your best options that are still discounted. And plenty of other retailers are having solid after-Christmas sales, too.

Update: Check out even better deals here: Get an Echo Dot for $15, a Fire TV Stick 4K for $30 or a Propel Star Wars drone for $40

Amazon Digital Day: Movies, games and ebooks on sale Amazon's "Digital Day" -- a sale on digital movies, games, ebooks and services -- has arrived. But I have to say, I'm a bit disappointed: The ebook selection is actually a step back from the sale of the past two days, and the video selection likewise feels anemic. Still, take a moment to check out the titles to see if anything is to your liking. ebook titles on sale



digital comics on sale



video titles on sale

PlayStation Classic for $60 (save $40) Sarah Tew/CNET OK, we didn't love the PlayStation Classic, to put it mildly. And neither did anyone else. But a 40 percent price cut -- and noting that it's apparently easy to hack -- is a good excuse to reevaluate things. See at Amazon Read the PlayStation Classic review

JBL Clip 3 for $40 (save $20) Sarah Tew/CNET One of our favorite travel speakers is currently on sale for a price lower than its Black Friday best. Get the JBL Clip 3 for just $40, down from its usual price of $60 (and its Black Friday price of $50). It's fully waterproof and sounds great, too. See at Amazon Read the JBL Clip 3 review

Echo Dot for $30 (save $20) The 2018 version of Amazon's basic smart speaker remains on sale for 40 percent off. It's the easiest gateway to an Alexa-powered smart home. (The earlier model is still available, too -- for $5 less.) See at Amazon Read the Echo Dot (2018) review

Amazon Echo for $70 (save $30) Ian Knighton/CNET Prefer a more robust sound to your smart speaker? Step up to the standard Echo. Like the Dot, you can pair two together for stereo sound -- and it's now compatible with Apple Music, in addition to Spotify and most other big subscription services. See at Amazon Read the Echo (2017) review

Fire HD 8 tablet for $50 (save $30) Our favorite discount tablet is still marked down by almost 40 percent. That means you get this great 8-inch travel companion for the same price that the 7-inch model usually sells for. Note that the Kids Edition -- with cushioned case, two-year replacement warranty and included year of FreeTime Unlimited service -- is also available for $50 off. See at Amazon Read the Fire HD 8 (2018) review

CNET Editors' Choice Roku Streaming Stick Plus for $50 (save $10) Sarah Tew/CNET Want to convert an older HDTV to a smart TV? Or do you want to add some apps that your Samsung, LG or Sony TV never seems to have built in? The Roku Streaming Stick Plus has them all (except iTunes), it delivers up to full 4K resolution, and it's got power and volume control for your TV on the remote, too. Don't need 4K? The $34 Roku Streaming Stick is otherwise pretty much identical. See at Amazon Read the Roku Streaming Stick Plus review

