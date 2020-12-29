Second stimulus check Tesla Holiday Update PS5 restock updates Best stuff starting at $25 Wonder Woman 1984 Pixar's Soul Gift cards
The best accessories for your new iPhone: 7 ways to make your phone even better

From the Backbone game controller to a Phone Loop grip to Lightning port-equipped power bank, here are the essential accessories for the well-dressed iPhone.

Whether this is your first iPhone or your seventh new Apple handset, you're probably excited to have just unwrapped the new phone this holiday season. And it doesn't really matter if you got the new iPhone 12 or an older model -- there haven't been that many substantive updates to the iPhone in the last few generations, so an iPhone 11 can be just as thrilling if you're stepping up from, say, an aging iPhone 8. 

But how is your new phone dressed? Does it have a case? Do you have a modern charger to top the phone off wirelessly? Have you invested in a grip so you don't accidentally drop it? There are all sorts of great accessories for the iPhone, and while you probably don't need everything, there are certainly a few things here that will improve your iPhone experience.  

Mophie Powerstation Plus: $11.11

A 6,000-mAh power bank with integrated Lightning cable.
Mophie

As a general rule, I avoid going anywhere without a backup power source for my phone, and this 6,000-mAh Powerstation Plus is custom made for the iPhone with both a Micro USB and Lightning cable built in -- so you can charge it up without bringing a spare Lightning cable with you. 

$11 at Amazon

Totallee iPhone cases: $39

Ultra-thin cases for modern iPhone models.
Totallee

I'm a big fan of the Totallee's ultra-thin cases that help your iPhone 11, iPhone 12, or iPhone SE keep its looks while offering some drop protection and a grippier surface to hold onto. 

$39 at Totallee

Backbone One: $99

This game controller turns almost any iPhone into a handheld gaming console.

Backbone

The PS5 and Xbox One X might be completely out of stock, but you can turn virtually any iPhone into a mobile gaming console with Backbone One. The spring-loaded controller perfectly fits any phone and has a familiar D-pad/joystick configuration -- plus it automatically works with the entire Apple Arcade library. 

$99 at Backbone

Apple Leather Wallet with MagSafe: $60

A wallet attachment that snaps securely to the back of an iPhone 12.
Apple

The iPhone 12's signature feature is MagSafe, so why not get a MagSafe wallet attachment that lets you carry a few credit cards around with your phone? 

$60 at Amazon

PopSocket: $8-30

Personalize this handy phone grip with a stock design or one of your own.

Photo by Rick Broida/CNET

Nothing good can come from dropping your phone, and PopSocket is a cool grip that attaches to the back of your phone or case and pops out to slip between your fingers when you need it. Price varies depending upon which model you choose, including one with your very own artwork for $15. 

$15 at PopSocket

Tile Starter Pack: $50

Never lose your stuff again, and you can thank your iPhone for it.

Tile

Attach a Tile tracker to anything you lose a lot -- keys, remote control, wallet, you name it. Then use your iPhone to find it -- it's that simple. If you're new to Tile, this Starter Pack (which contains a Tile Mate and a Tile Slim) is a good start, but there are a variety of combo packs available that range from $50-$80. 

$50 at Tile

Mophie 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Pad: $96

Currently $44 off, use it to charge your iPhone, APple Watch and AirPods all at once.

Mophie

This Qi wireless charging pad can accommodate your iPhone, AirPods and Apple Watch all at the same time. And while $96 isn't inexpensive, it's currently $44 off the usual price of $140. 

$96 at Amazon

