The best 2020 iPad deals: The new 12.9-inch Pro is $53 off at Amazon

But the bigger discounts are becoming increasingly rare.

Sarah Tew/CNET

I've been obsessively checking iPad prices over the past few weeks. In many homes, including my own, devices have become an even more prized resource -- and from what I can see reflected in increasingly modest discounts and further-flung shipping dates, demand is now outstripping supply. The 10.2-inch model, which was selling consistently for around $250 before the pandemic, is now bouncing between $280 and its $330 list price. Today, it's on sale for $300.

Apple recently unveiled two new iPad Pros and Amazon is currently offering $53 off the 12.9-inch model. Some retailers have cut the prices of previous-generation iPad Pros -- but not by much. By and large, the new 2020 entry-level models, which give you more storage and better specs overall, remain the much better value. 

Apple iPad discounts, compared

Model List price Best price (current) Best price (all-time)
10.2-inch iPad 2019 (32GB) $329 $300 $230
7.9-inch iPad Mini 2019 (64GB) $399 $399 $350
10.5-inch iPad Air 2019 (64GB) $499 $479 $400
11-inch iPad Pro 2020 (128GB) $799 $785 $750
11-inch iPad Pro 2018 (64GB) $799 $699 $649
12.9-inch iPad Pro 2020 (128GB) $999 $947 $947
12.9-inch iPad Pro 12.9 (64GB) $999 $899 $850

Otherwise, a handful of other iPads are discounted by $15 to $30, and some are stuck at their list price. We've got the best prices for each model below. Though we've included some Amazon links here -- as it often has the lowest price on Apple products -- bear in mind that the retailer is delaying some shipments of nonessential items by up to a month in the US

Finally, we're focusing on the Wi-Fi versions of the iPad. Using LTE on a tablet is cool, but for most people it's not worth the additional cost -- for the device and the monthly service -- especially when you can easily tether your phone for free. We update this list regularly.

10.2-inch Apple iPad (32GB): $300

You save $30
James Martin/CNET

Best Buy and Amazon are offering a $30 discount on the 32GB 10.2-inch iPad. Though we've seen this model sell for as low as $250 in the past, it's been fluctuating between $280 and $300 since the pandemic started. Read our 10.2-inch iPad review.

$300 at Best Buy

7.9-inch iPad Mini 2019 (256GB): $522

You save $27
Óscar Gutiérrez/CNET

Though Amazon has discontinued its usual $15 price break on the 64GB model, it and B&H Photo are offering $27 off the pricey 256GB model. But if you've got your heart set on the smallest iPad on the market, equipped with a 256GB SSD, this might be your moment. Read our iPad Mini review.

$522 at B&H Photo

10.5-inch iPad Air 2019 (64GB): $479

You save $20
Sarah Tew/CNET

Amazon has the lowest price for the iPad Air. Read more about the iPad Air.

$479 at Amazon

11-inch iPad Pro 2018 (64GB): $699

You save $100
Apple

A $100 discount isn't bad -- but you're better off ponying up the extra dough for the 2020 model. Read our iPad Pro 2018 review.

$699 at Best Buy

11-inch iPad Pro 2020 (128GB): $785

You save $15
Apple

Amazon's previous offering -- a $50 break on the 2020 11-inch base model -- has now decreased to $15 off.  Read our iPad Pro 2020 review.

$785 at Amazon

12.9-inch iPad Pro 2018 (64GB): $899

You save $100
Sarah Tew/CNET

Even with a new model on the market, retailers are offering a modest $100 discount on the older 64GB model. In the past, it's been far less expensive. Our buying recommendation: Hold off for now or shell out for the 2020 version. Read our iPad Pro 2018 review.

$899 at B&H Photo

12.9-inch iPad Pro 2020 (128GB): $947

You save $53

It looks a whole lot like the previous model -- but the 2020 iPad Pro gets trackpad support, a camera optimized for AR, Wi-Fi 6 and a storage bump for the entry-level model (from 64GB to 128GB). Amazon is currently offering a $53 discount. Read our 2020 iPad Pro review.

$947 at Amazon
