The best 2020 iPad deals: The new 10.2-inch model is on sale for $299

The iPad Air is getting a major revamp next month with a new processor, big display and USB-C. Starting price: $599. Meanwhile, the run-of-the-mill iPad also received an update. It's available now and by far the most affordable Apple tablet: The eighth-gen iPad starts at $329 and is already on sale at . Note, too, that -- that's $34 off the Apple Store price.

Amazon is also offering $20 off the iPad Mini and similarly modest discounts on various iPad Pro models. We've got the best prices for each iPad below.

Also, we're focusing on the Wi-Fi versions of the iPad. Using LTE on a tablet is cool, but for most people it's not worth the additional cost -- for the device and the monthly service -- especially when you can easily tether your phone for free.

We update this list regularly.

Read more: Best iPad to get in 2020: iPad Air 2020 vs. iPad Pro 2020 vs. iPad 2020 vs. iPad Mini 2019

Apple iPad discounts, compared

List price Best price (current) Best price (all-time) 10.2-inch iPad (32GB) $329 $299 $299 10.2-inch iPad (128GB) $429 $395 $395 7.9-inch iPad Mini (64GB) $399 $379 $330 7.9-inch iPad Mini (256GB) $549 $529 $450 10.9-inch iPad Air (64GB) $599 N/A $599 10.9-inch iPad Air (256GB) $749 N/A $749

James Martin/CNET The eighth-generation iPad features a 10.2-inch display powered by the A12 chip. The 32GB model has a list price fo $329 but most retailers sell it for $299, which is also Apple's education discount price. Read our 10.2-inch iPad preview.

Óscar Gutiérrez/CNET Discounts on the iPad Mini are rare, but Amazon is currently selling it for $20 off, which brings the price down to $379. Read our iPad Mini 2019 review.

Apple iPad Pro discounts, compared

List price Best price (current) Best price (all-time) 11-inch iPad Pro (128GB) $799 $799 $750 11-inch iPad Pro (256GB) $899 $850 $850 11-inch iPad Pro (512GB) $1,099 $1,070 $1,047 11-inch iPad Pro (1TB) $1,299 $1,293 $1,243 12.9-inch iPad Pro (128GB) $999 $949 $947 12.9-inch iPad Pro (256GB) $1,099 $1,050 $1,050 12.9-inch iPad Pro (512GB) $1,299 $1,279 $1,229 12.9-inch iPad Pro (1TB) $1,499 $1,450 $1,450

Apple Though Amazon and others were previously offering a $50 break on the 11-inch base model, those discounts have disappeared for now. Read our iPad Pro 2020 review.