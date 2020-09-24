The best 2020 iPad deals: The new 10.2-inch model is on sale for $299

The iPad Air is getting a major revamp next month with a new processor, big display and USB-C. Starting price: $599. Meanwhile, the run-of-the-mill iPad also received an update. It's available now and by far the most affordable Apple tablet: The eighth-gen iPad starts at $329 and is already on sale at Amazon for $299. Note, too, that Amazon is also offering the 128GB model for $395 -- that's $34 off the Apple Store price.
Amazon is also offering $20 off the iPad Mini and similarly modest discounts on various iPad Pro models. We've got the best prices for each iPad below.
Also, we're focusing on the Wi-Fi versions of the iPad. Using LTE on a tablet is cool, but for most people it's not worth the additional cost -- for the device and the monthly service -- especially when you can easily tether your phone for free.
Best iPad to get in 2020: iPad Air 2020 vs. iPad Pro 2020 vs. iPad 2020 vs. iPad Mini 2019
Apple iPad discounts, compared
|
|List price
|Best price (current)
|Best price (all-time)
|10.2-inch iPad (32GB)
|$329
|$299
|$299
|10.2-inch iPad (128GB)
|$429
|$395
|$395
|7.9-inch iPad Mini (64GB)
|$399
|$379
|$330
|7.9-inch iPad Mini (256GB)
|$549
|$529
|$450
|10.9-inch iPad Air (64GB)
|$599
|N/A
|$599
|10.9-inch iPad Air (256GB)
|$749
|N/A
|$749
The eighth-generation iPad features a 10.2-inch display powered by the A12 chip. The 32GB model has a list price fo $329 but most retailers sell it for $299, which is also Apple's education discount price. Read our 10.2-inch iPad preview.
Discounts on the iPad Mini are rare, but Amazon is currently selling it for $20 off, which brings the price down to $379. Read our iPad Mini 2019 review.
Apple iPad Pro discounts, compared
|
|List price
|Best price (current)
|Best price (all-time)
|11-inch iPad Pro (128GB)
|$799
|$799
|$750
|11-inch iPad Pro (256GB)
|$899
|$850
|$850
|11-inch iPad Pro (512GB)
|$1,099
|$1,070
|$1,047
|11-inch iPad Pro (1TB)
|$1,299
|$1,293
|$1,243
|12.9-inch iPad Pro (128GB)
|$999
|$949
|$947
|12.9-inch iPad Pro (256GB)
|$1,099
|$1,050
|$1,050
|12.9-inch iPad Pro (512GB)
|$1,299
|$1,279
|$1,229
|12.9-inch iPad Pro (1TB)
|$1,499
|$1,450
|$1,450
Though Amazon and others were previously offering a $50 break on the 11-inch base model, those discounts have disappeared for now. Read our iPad Pro 2020 review.
The larger iPad Pro models are currently discounted on Amazon. You can save $50 on the 128GB, 256GB or 1TB models and $20 on the 512GB model. Read our 2020 iPad Pro review.
