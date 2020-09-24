CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Disney delays Black Widow Galaxy S20 FE Amazon holiday product showcase Second stimulus check Oculus Quest 2 preorder Xbox Series X preorder Tesla Battery Day
CNET editors pick the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission.

The best 2020 iPad deals: The new 10.2-inch model is on sale for $299

The revamped iPad Air is still a few weeks away from store shelves, but the newly updated 10.2-inch iPad is out now and on sale.

,
Deal
Savings
Price

The iPad Air is getting a major revamp next month with a new processor, big display and USB-C. Starting price: $599. Meanwhile, the run-of-the-mill iPad also received an update. It's available now and by far the most affordable Apple tablet: The eighth-gen iPad starts at $329 and is already on sale at Amazon for $299. Note, too, that Amazon is also offering the 128GB model for $395 -- that's $34 off the Apple Store price.

Amazon is also offering $20 off the iPad Mini and similarly modest discounts on various iPad Pro models. We've got the best prices for each iPad below. 

Also, we're focusing on the Wi-Fi versions of the iPad. Using LTE on a tablet is cool, but for most people it's not worth the additional cost -- for the device and the monthly service -- especially when you can easily tether your phone for free.

We update this list regularly.

ipad-2020.png
Captura de pantalla por Juan Garzon / CNET

Read more: Best iPad to get in 2020: iPad Air 2020 vs. iPad Pro 2020 vs. iPad 2020 vs. iPad Mini 2019

Apple iPad discounts, compared


 List price Best price (current) Best price (all-time)
10.2-inch iPad (32GB) $329 $299 $299
10.2-inch iPad (128GB) $429 $395 $395
7.9-inch iPad Mini (64GB) $399 $379 $330
7.9-inch iPad Mini (256GB) $549 $529 $450
10.9-inch iPad Air (64GB) $599 N/A $599
10.9-inch iPad Air (256GB) $749 N/A $749

10.2-inch Apple iPad (32GB): $299

You save $30
James Martin/CNET

The eighth-generation iPad features a 10.2-inch display powered by the A12 chip. The 32GB model has a list price fo $329 but most retailers sell it for $299, which is also Apple's education discount price. Read our 10.2-inch iPad preview.

$299 at Amazon

7.9-inch iPad Mini (64GB): $379

You save $20
Óscar Gutiérrez/CNET

Discounts on the iPad Mini are rare, but Amazon is currently selling it for $20 off, which brings the price down to $379. Read our iPad Mini 2019 review.

$379 at Amazon

Apple iPad Pro discounts, compared


 List price Best price (current) Best price (all-time)
11-inch iPad Pro (128GB) $799 $799 $750
11-inch iPad Pro (256GB) $899 $850 $850
11-inch iPad Pro (512GB) $1,099 $1,070 $1,047
11-inch iPad Pro (1TB) $1,299 $1,293 $1,243
12.9-inch iPad Pro (128GB) $999 $949 $947
12.9-inch iPad Pro (256GB) $1,099 $1,050 $1,050
12.9-inch iPad Pro (512GB) $1,299 $1,279 $1,229
12.9-inch iPad Pro (1TB) $1,499 $1,450 $1,450

11-inch iPad Pro (128GB): $799

Selling at list price
Apple

Though Amazon and others were previously offering a $50 break on the 11-inch base model, those discounts have disappeared for now. Read our iPad Pro 2020 review.

$799 at Apple

12.9-inch iPad Pro (128GB): $949

You save $50

The larger iPad Pro models are currently discounted on Amazon. You can save $50 on the 128GB, 256GB or 1TB models and $20 on the 512GB model. Read our 2020 iPad Pro review.

$949 at Amazon