The best 2020 iPad deals: Grab a $70 discount on the iPad Mini

Sarah Tew/CNET

The iPad Mini -- Apple's most compact tablet -- is currently on sale for $330 at Amazon and Best Buy. This is the 2019 model, equipped with an A12 processor and Pencil support, which rarely sells below its $400 list price. With the $70 discount, the iPad Mini now costs only $30 more than the entry-level 10.2-inch iPad, currently on sale for $299, which has the older A10 processor.

Note that Apple recently unveiled two new iPad Pros and Amazon is currently offering very modest discounts on both. Some retailers have cut the prices of previous-generation iPad Pros -- but not by much. By and large, the new 2020 entry-level models, which give you more storage and better specs overall, remain the better value.

Apple iPad discounts, compared Model List price Best price (current) Best price (all-time) 10.2-inch iPad 2019 (32GB) $329 $299 $230 7.9-inch iPad Mini 2019 (64GB) $399 $330 $330 10.5-inch iPad Air 2019 (64GB) $499 $499 $400 11-inch iPad Pro 2020 (128GB) $799 $789 $750 11-inch iPad Pro 2018 (64GB) $799 $699 $649 12.9-inch iPad Pro 2020 (128GB) $999 $992 $947 12.9-inch iPad Pro 12.9 (64GB) $999 $899 $850

Otherwise, a handful of other iPads are discounted by $15 to $30, and some are stuck at their list price. We've got the best prices for each model below. Though we've included some Amazon links here -- as it often has the lowest price on Apple products -- bear in mind that the retailer is delaying some shipments of nonessential items by up to a month in the US.

Finally, we're focusing on the Wi-Fi versions of the iPad. Using LTE on a tablet is cool, but for most people it's not worth the additional cost -- for the device and the monthly service -- especially when you can easily tether your phone for free. We update this list regularly.

James Martin/CNET Amazon is back with its $30 discount on the 32GB 10.2-inch iPad. Though we've seen this model sell for as low as $250, it's been fluctuating between $280 and $300 since the pandemic started. Read our 10.2-inch iPad review.

Óscar Gutiérrez/CNET Discounts on the iPad Mini are exceedingly rare. But Amazon, Best Buy and other are currently selling it for $70 off, which brings the price down to $330. Read our iPad Mini 2019 review.

Apple A $100 discount isn't bad -- but you're better off ponying up the extra dough for the 2020 model. Read our iPad Pro 2018 review.

Apple Though Amazon was previously offering a $50 break on the 2020 11-inch base model, the best deal is now at B&H Photo. Read our iPad Pro 2020 review.

Sarah Tew/CNET Even with a new model on the market, retailers are offering only a modest $100 discount on the older 64GB model. In the past, it's been far less expensive. Our buying recommendation: Hold off for now or shell out for the 2020 version. Read our iPad Pro 2018 review.

It looks a whole lot like the previous model -- but the 2020 iPad Pro gets trackpad support, a camera optimized for AR, Wi-Fi 6 and a storage bump for the entry-level model (from 64GB to 128GB). It was recently on sale for $950 but Amazon currently has the best price, $992. Read our 2020 iPad Pro review.