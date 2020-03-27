The best 2020 iPad deals: Amazon offers $53 off new 12.9-inch Pro

Sarah Tew/CNET

Apple unveiled two new iPad Pros last week and, for the moment, Amazon is still offering a $53 discount on the 12.9-inch base model. It was previously offering a $50 discount on the entry-level 11-inch version as well, but that deal has now been replaced by a $50 discount on the 256GB model. Even though some retailers have started to cut the prices of the previous-generation iPad Pros, the new 2020 entry-level models -- which offer more storage and better specs overall -- are still the better value.

Apple iPad discounts, compared Model List price Best price (current) Best price (all-time) 10.2-inch iPad 2019 (32GB) $329 $279 $230 7.9-inch iPad Mini 2019 (64GB) $399 $350 $350 10.5-inch iPad Air 2019 (64GB) $499 $499 $400 11-inch iPad Pro 2020 (128GB) $799 $799 $750 11-inch iPad Pro 2018 (64GB) $799 $674 $649 12.9-inch iPad Pro 2020 (128GB) $999 $947 $947 12.9-inch iPad Pro 12.9 (64GB) $999 $899 $850

Otherwise, most other iPads are discounted by $40 to $50. We've got the best prices for each model below. Though we've included some Amazon links here -- as it often has the lowest price on Apple products -- bear in mind that the retailer is delaying some shipments of nonessential items by up to a month in the US.

Finally, we're focused on the Wi-Fi versions of the iPad; using LTE on a tablet is cool, but for most people it's not worth the additional cost -- for the device and the monthly service -- especially when you can easily tether your phone for free.

James Martin/CNET Amazon is still offering a $50 discount on the 32GB 10.2-inch iPad. Though we've seen this model sell for as low as $250 in the past, it's been holding steady at around $280 for several months now. Read our 10.2-inch iPad review.

Óscar Gutiérrez/CNET This $50 discount is a nice step up from the $15 price break Amazon was offering for a long time. If you've got your heart set on the smallest iPad on the market, equipped with an A12 processor and support for the Apple Pencil, this is a good time to buy. Read our iPad Mini review.

Sarah Tew/CNET At the moment, most retailers are selling the iPad Air for its list price of $499. Read more about the iPad Air.

Apple This $125 discount was the standard around Black Friday last year, and though it's not the worst deal we've seen, you'd be better off ponying up the additional $75 for the 2020 model. Read our iPad Pro review.

Apple Amazon was previously offering a $50 discount on the 2020 11-inch base model -- but that deal has been replaced by a $50 discount on the 256GB version.

Sarah Tew/CNET Amazon is offering a modest $50 discount on the 64GB model. In the past, it's been far less expensive. Our buying recommendation: Hold off for now. Read our iPad Pro review.

It looks a whole lot like the previous model -- but the 2020 iPad Pro gets trackpad support, a camera optimized for AR, Wi-Fi 6 and a storage bump for the entry-level model (from 64GB to 128GB). Amazon is currently offering a $53 discount. Read our 2020 iPad Pro review.

Originally published last year. Regularly updated to reflect new products and prices.