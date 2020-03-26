The best 2020 iPad deals: Amazon offers $50 off select 2020 Pro models

Apple unveiled two new iPad Pros last week and, for the moment, Amazon is still offering a $50 discount on the 12.9-inch base model. It was previously offering a $50 discount on the entry-level 11-inch version as well, but that deal has now been replaced by a $50 discount on the 256GB model. Even though some retailers have started to cut the prices of the previous-generation iPad Pros, the new 2020 entry-level models -- which offer more storage and better specs overall -- are still the better value.
Apple iPad discounts, compared
|Model
|List price
|Best price (current)
|Best price (all-time)
|10.2-inch iPad 2019 (32GB)
|$329
|$279
|$230
|7.9-inch iPad Mini 2019 (64GB)
|$399
|$350
|$350
|10.5-inch iPad Air 2019 (64GB)
|$499
|$499
|$400
|11-inch iPad Pro 2020 (128GB)
|$799
|$799
|$750
|11-inch iPad Pro 2018 (64GB)
|$799
|$674
|$649
|12.9-inch iPad Pro 2020 (128GB)
|$999
|$950
|$950
|12.9-inch iPad Pro 12.9 (64GB)
|$999
|$899
|$850
Otherwise, most other iPads are discounted by $40 to $50. We've got the best prices for each model below. Though we've included some Amazon links here -- as it often has the lowest price on Apple products -- bear in mind that the retailer is delaying some shipments of nonessential items by up to a month in the US.
Finally, we're focused on the Wi-Fi versions of the iPad; using LTE on a tablet is cool, but for most people it's not worth the additional cost -- for the device and the monthly service -- especially when you can easily tether your phone for free.
Amazon is still offering a $50 discount on the 32GB 10.2-inch iPad. Though we've seen this model sell for as low as $250 in the past, it's been holding steady at around $280 for several months now. Read our 10.2-inch iPad review.
This $50 discount is a nice step up from the $15 price break Amazon was offering for a long time. If you've got your heart set on the smallest iPad on the market, equipped with an A12 processor and support for the Apple Pencil, this is a good time to buy. Read our iPad Mini review.
At the moment, Apple itself has the best deal on the iPad Air: $499 -- the same price we're seeing at every other retailer. Read more about the iPad Air.
This $125 discount was the standard around Black Friday last year, and though it's not the worst deal we've seen, you'd be better off ponying up the additional $75 for the 2020 model. Read our iPad Pro review.
Amazon was previously offering a $50 discount on the 2020 11-inch base model -- but that deal has been replaced by a $50 discount on the 256GB version.
Amazon is offering a modest $50 discount on the 64GB model. In the past, it's been far less expensive. Our buying recommendation: Hold off for now. Read our iPad Pro review.
It looks a whole lot like the previous model -- but the 2020 iPad Pro gets trackpad support, a camera optimized for AR, Wi-Fi 6 and a storage bump for the entry-level model (from 64GB to 128GB). Amazon is currently offering a $50 discount. Read our 2020 iPad Pro review.
Originally published last year. Regularly updated to reflect new products and prices.
