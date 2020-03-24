CNET también está disponible en español.

The best 2020 iPad deals: Amazon offers $50 off 2020 iPad Pro models

Preorder now to get the deal.

Apple just unveiled two new iPad Pros and they're already on sale. At the moment, Amazon is offering a $50 discount on each of the new base models. And though many retailers have now cut the prices of the previous-generation iPad Pros by $100 or more, the new 2020 entry-level models -- which come with 128GB of storage -- are still the better deal. 

Apple iPad discounts, compared

Model List price Best price (current) Best price (all-time)
10.2-inch iPad 2019 (32GB) $329 $279 $230
7.9-inch iPad Mini 2019 (64GB) $399 $350 $350
10.5-inch iPad Air 2019 (64GB) $499 $459 $400
11-inch iPad Pro 2020 (128GB) $799 $750 $750
11-inch iPad Pro 2018 (64GB) $799 $700 $649
12.9-inch iPad Pro 2020 (128GB) $999 $950 $950
12.9-inch iPad Pro 12.9 (64GB) $999 $899 $850

Otherwise, most other iPads are discounted by $40 to $50. We've got the best prices for each model below. Though we've included some Amazon links here -- as it often has the lowest price on Apple products -- bear in mind that the retailer is delaying some shipments of nonessential items by up to a month in the US

Finally, we're focused on the Wi-Fi versions of the iPad; using LTE on a tablet is cool, but for most people it's not worth the additional cost -- for the device and the monthly service -- especially when you can easily tether your phone for free

10.2-inch Apple iPad (32GB): $279

You save $50
Amazon is still offering a $50 discount on the 32GB 10.2-inch iPad. Though we've seen this model sell for as low as $250 in the past, it's been holding steady at around $280 for several months now. Read our 10.2-inch iPad review.

7.9-inch iPad Mini 2019 (64GB): $350

You save $50
This $50 discount is a nice step up from the $15 price break Amazon was offering for a long time. If you've got your heart set on the smallest iPad on the market, equipped with an A12 processor and support for the Apple Pencil, this is a good time to buy.  Read our iPad Mini review.

10.5-inch iPad Air 2019 (64GB): $459

You save $40
Amazon currently has the best price on the iPad Air. Read more about the iPad Air.

11-inch iPad Pro 2018 (64GB): $700

You save $100
This model has often been on sale for under $700. If you can, wait for a lower price before you buy it. Read our iPad Pro review.

11-inch iPad Pro 2020 (128GB): $750

You save $50
Amazon is offering a $50 discount on the brand new iPad Pro. This is the lowest price available anywhere.

12.9-inch iPad Pro (64GB): $899

You save $100
Amazon is offering a modest $50 discount on the 64GB model. In the past, it's been far less expensive. Our buying recommendation: Hold off for now. Read our iPad Pro review.

12.9-inch iPad Pro 2020 (128GB): $950

You save $50

It looks a whole lot like the previous model -- but the 2020 iPad Pro gets trackpad support, a camera optimized for AR, Wi-Fi 6 and a storage bump for the entry-level model (from 64GB to 128GB). Amazon is currently offering a $50 discount. Read our 2020 iPad Pro review.

Originally published last year. Regularly updated to reflect new products and prices.