The best 2020 iPad deals: Amazon offers $50 off 2020 iPad Pro models

Apple just unveiled two new iPad Pros and they're already on sale. At the moment, Amazon is offering a $50 discount on each of the new base models. And though many retailers have now cut the prices of the previous-generation iPad Pros by $100 or more, the new 2020 entry-level models -- which come with 128GB of storage -- are still the better deal.
Apple iPad discounts, compared
|Model
|List price
|Best price (current)
|Best price (all-time)
|10.2-inch iPad 2019 (32GB)
|$329
|$279
|$230
|7.9-inch iPad Mini 2019 (64GB)
|$399
|$350
|$350
|10.5-inch iPad Air 2019 (64GB)
|$499
|$459
|$400
|11-inch iPad Pro 2020 (128GB)
|$799
|$750
|$750
|11-inch iPad Pro 2018 (64GB)
|$799
|$700
|$649
|12.9-inch iPad Pro 2020 (128GB)
|$999
|$950
|$950
|12.9-inch iPad Pro 12.9 (64GB)
|$999
|$899
|$850
Otherwise, most other iPads are discounted by $40 to $50. We've got the best prices for each model below. Though we've included some Amazon links here -- as it often has the lowest price on Apple products -- bear in mind that the retailer is delaying some shipments of nonessential items by up to a month in the US.
Finally, we're focused on the Wi-Fi versions of the iPad; using LTE on a tablet is cool, but for most people it's not worth the additional cost -- for the device and the monthly service -- especially when you can easily tether your phone for free.
Amazon is still offering a $50 discount on the 32GB 10.2-inch iPad. Though we've seen this model sell for as low as $250 in the past, it's been holding steady at around $280 for several months now. Read our 10.2-inch iPad review.
This $50 discount is a nice step up from the $15 price break Amazon was offering for a long time. If you've got your heart set on the smallest iPad on the market, equipped with an A12 processor and support for the Apple Pencil, this is a good time to buy. Read our iPad Mini review.
Amazon currently has the best price on the iPad Air. Read more about the iPad Air.
This model has often been on sale for under $700. If you can, wait for a lower price before you buy it. Read our iPad Pro review.
Amazon is offering a $50 discount on the brand new iPad Pro. This is the lowest price available anywhere.
Amazon is offering a modest $50 discount on the 64GB model. In the past, it's been far less expensive. Our buying recommendation: Hold off for now. Read our iPad Pro review.
It looks a whole lot like the previous model -- but the 2020 iPad Pro gets trackpad support, a camera optimized for AR, Wi-Fi 6 and a storage bump for the entry-level model (from 64GB to 128GB). Amazon is currently offering a $50 discount. Read our 2020 iPad Pro review.
Originally published last year. Regularly updated to reflect new products and prices.
