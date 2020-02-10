The best 2020 iPad deals: Amazon has the 10.2-inch model for $249

Sarah Tew/CNET

With most of the big annual sales behind us -- Black Friday, the December holidays, President's Day and now the Superbowl -- we've entered the discount doldrums of 2020. And yet here we have Apple's 10.2-inch iPad, which debuted just four months ago, on sale everywhere for $250. (Actually, Amazon has it for $249, which I imagine infuriates executives at Best Buy, Target and elsewhere.) That's a full $80 off the list price you'd pay if you bought this tablet at the Apple Store. So $250 -- ahem, $249 -- appears to be the "new normal" price for this entry-level model, which reinforces its position as the best Apple tablet for most people.

But that's not all. The higher-end configuration, with 128GB of storage, is also on sale -- for $329, a $101 discount on the list price, at Amazon. (Best Buy and Target each have it for $330). And just about every other model in Apple's lineup is also on sale. Amazon and Best Buy continue to offer $125 off the 11-inch iPad Pro and 12.9-inch Pro (and $150 off higher-capacity models).

That noted, word on the street has it that Apple may debut a new iPad Pro as soon as March -- a revamped version equipped with a triple-lens rear-camera system that supports 3D sensing for augmented reality. Apple has not confirmed this, and rumors don't always pan out. But there's a real possibility that lower prices are coming to the existing (and aging) 11-inch and 12.9-inch Pro models.

We've got the best prices for each model below. Note that we're focused on the Wi-Fi versions of the iPad here; using LTE on a tablet is cool, but for most people it's not worth the additional cost -- for the device and the monthly service -- especially when you can easily tether your phone for free.

Apple iPad discounts, compared Model List price Best price (current) Best price (all-time) iPad 2019 (32GB) $329 $249 $230 iPad 2019 (128GB) $429 $329 $329 iPad Mini 2019 (64GB) $399 $350 $359 iPad Air 2019 (64GB) $499 $459 $400 iPad Pro 11 (64GB) $799 $675 $649 iPad Pro 12.9 (64GB) $999 $875 $850 iPad Pro 12.9 (256GB) $1,149 $1,000 $950

Óscar Gutiérrez/CNET The Mini is rarely on sale, but the Amazon is currently offering $50 off the smallest model in the current iPad lineup. Read our iPad Mini review.

Sarah Tew/CNET Amazon currently has the best price on the iPad Air. Read more about the iPad Air.

Apple Amazon, Best Buy and others are offering a $125 discount on the 11-inch 64GB iPad Pro. And the discount increases incrementally with each step up in storage, so the 1TB model now sells for $1,150 -- that's $200 off the list price. Read our iPad Pro review.

