If a stay at home order has you feeling cramped in your living situation, at least you're not packed into a submarine.
On Saturday, The Beatles' YouTube channel is hosting a sing-along watch party for the 1968 animated movie, Yellow Submarine. Viewer of the psychedelic film can follow the lyrics to songs like "All You Need is Love" and "Lucy in the Sky with Diamonds" featured in the movie.
"For those of you missing singing together, I've got good news," Beatle Ringo Starr said in a video via Twitter, Wednesday.
The website for Yellow Submarine encourages folks to dress up as characters from the movie or in their "Beatles finest," and post photos and videos of themselves signing along using the hashtag #YellowSubLive to be shared in Instagram after.
The sing-along starts at 9 a.m. PT/12 p.m. ET
Discuss: The Beatles' Yellow Submarine sing-along is coming to YouTube this weekend
