The Beatles land on TikTok, and you can now officially use the band's music

The Beatles have finally Come Together on TikTok. The Fab Four's account, titled @TheBeatles, showed up Friday on the video-sharing network. By Monday, the band's account had chalked up more than 186,000 followers. And fans can now use many of the group's iconic songs as soundtracks for their own TikTok videos.

For the first time, 36 Beatles songs are available for TikTok creators to use as officially licensed soundtracks for their own TikTok videos, TikTok announced.

All 12 songs from Let It Be, the group's final studio album released in 1970, are available, as are all of the band's No. 1 U.S. and UK hits. Songs available for TikTok use include Love Me Do, I Want to Hold Your Hand, Eleanor Rigby, Paperback Writer and Hey Jude.

Fittingly, The Beatles' account is following only four accounts -- the TikTok accounts for the four individual members of the band: Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr, the late John Lennon and the late George Harrison.

The individual accounts predate the group account and are used to mark birthdays, new music releases and special events. McCartney's first post, from December 2020, includes a brief look at his studio and has nearly 5 million views. (He even shows off his Mr. T tea towels.)

As of Monday, The Beatles' TikTok has six posts, all with video snippets of the group's music.