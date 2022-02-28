'The Batman' Will No Longer Be Released in Russia (For Now)

Jonathan-Olley-DC

The Batman was scheduled to be released in Russia on March 3, but Warner Bros. has decided to pause its plans amid the invasion of Ukraine.

"In light of the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine, WarnerMedia is pausing the release of its feature film 'The Batman' in Russia," a spokesperson for WarnerMedia said in a statement on Monday (via Variety). "We will continue to monitor the situation as it evolves. We hope for a swift and peaceful resolution to this tragedy."

The decision follows a similar announcement from Disney to pause its slate of theatrical releases in Russia. Turning Red, the latest Pixar animated movie, was scheduled to premiere on March 10 in the country.

"Given the unprovoked invasion of Ukraine and the tragic humanitarian crisis, we are pausing the release of theatrical films in Russia, including the upcoming 'Turning Red' from Pixar," a Disney spokesperson said in a statement.

"We will make future business decisions based on the evolving situation. In the meantime, given the scale of the emerging refugee crisis, we are working with our NGO partners to provide urgent aid and other humanitarian assistance to refugees."

Statement from The Walt Disney Company in response to the crisis in Ukraine: pic.twitter.com/avf6HoECPt — Walt Disney Company (@WaltDisneyCo) March 1, 2022

The Batman is directed by Matt Reeves and stars Robert Pattinson as the caped crusader, along with Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman, Colin Farrell as the Penguin, Paul Dano as the Riddler, Jeffrey Wright as lieutenant James Gordon and John Turturro as crime lord Carmine Falcone.