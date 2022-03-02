The Batman Tickets Will Cost More Than Other Movies at AMC Theaters

Jonathan Olley/DC

AMC is currently charging more for tickets to The Batman than to some other films. In an earnings webcast Tuesday, Adam Aron, CEO of AMC Entertainment, said the tickets are priced slightly higher than tix for "other movies playing in the same theaters at the same time."

Aron didn't reveal how much the increase would be. At an AMC theater in Charlotte, North Carolina, prices for The Batman on Friday at 7 p.m. are currently set at $14, while tickets to another movie (Dog, to be exact) at the same time are $13. Aron included the ticket prices as an example of one of the company's initiatives, variable pricing, which is a strategy that involves setting different prices for products depending on supply and demand.

"This is all quite novel in the United States. But actually, AMC has been doing it for years in our European theaters," Aron said. "Indeed, in Europe, we charge a premium for the best seats in the house, as do just about all other sellers of tickets in other industries. Think sports events, concerts and live theater, for example."

Aron also noted that a few years ago AMC raised weekend pricing above midweek levels at some of its US theaters. The Batman is scheduled to arrive in theaters this Friday.