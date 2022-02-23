'The Batman' Swings Into Google Search, Thanks to Easter Egg

Google

A new Batman movie flies into theaters next week, and Google is getting into the spirit with a Caped Crusader-inspired Easter Egg.

A search for "Gotham City" or "Bruce Wayne" will present the Bat Signal button at the top left of the page or in the right side box. Click on the button and the familiar distress signal will cast its bat silhouette across your search results, summoning our superhero to your aid. Alas, it doesn't work for just "Batman."

This isn't the first time Google has planted an Easter egg in its search results to mark a movie event. In 2019, to celebrate the opening of Avengers: Endgame, Google presented a representation of Thanos' Infinity-stone studded gauntlet, which randomly turned half your search results to dust with the snap of a finger. Google has also paid homage to The Wizard of Oz and Legally Blonde.

The Batman is set to hit theaters March 4, with Robert Pattinson under the mask and Matt Reeves directing. The trailers promise a noir detective approach, not an origin story but still very much rooted in Bruce Wayne's tortured psyche.