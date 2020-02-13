The Batman starring Robert Pattinson: Release date, cast, plot and more

Kimberly White/Stringer/ Getty Images

Holy remake, Batman! DC Comics fans are getting another version of the Caped Crusader, this time from Planet of the Apes director Matt Reeves. In May 2019, news hit that Twilight actor Robert Pattinson would play Batman in the upcoming movie The Batman.

Fans got a first look at Pattinson wearing the Batman Batsuit in a new video on Feb. 13.

Actor Colin Farrell will play Batman villain Oswald Cobblepot -- best known as Penguin, and actor John Turturro will play Batman villain and Gotham mob boss Carmine Falcone.

Actor Andy Serkis will play Batman's butler and friend Alfred Pennyworth. Actor Paul Dano is onboard to play Riddler, while actor Zoe Kravitz will play Catwoman (Batman's nemesis and occasional love interest). Actor Jeffrey Wright will portray Commissioner Gordon.

Warner Bros. confirmed that actor Peter Sarsgaard would play the character Gotham District Attorney Gil Colson, and actor Jayme Lawson will be Gotham City mayoral candidate Bella Reál in the new movie.

On Jan. 27, Reeves posted a tweet revealing that Day One of filming of The Batman had begun.

Everything we know about The Batman movie

No details about The Batman have been officially revealed other than the cast and the director.

However, with Turturro cast as Falcone, this could mean that The Batman will follow The Long Halloween comic book storyline where Falcone hires Batman's Rogue's Gallery (Catwoman, Joker, Mad Hatter, Penguin, Poison Ivy, Scarecrow and Solomon Grundy) to go after the Caped Crusader.

Who's making it?

Warner Bros. is distributing the movie, with Matt Reeves directing. Reeves -- best known for his work on the most recent Planet of the Apes sequels -- took over The Batman directing duties from Ben Affleck in January 2017.

What we know about the plot

There are no plot details revealed as of yet. Though there is speculation that it might follow The Long Halloween comic books.

When will The Batman be released in theaters?

The Batman debuts in theaters on June 25, 2021.

Meet the cast

Robert Pattinson as Batman

Colin Farrell as Penguin

Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman

Jeffrey Wright as Commissioner Gordon

Paul Dano as Riddler

Andy Serkis - Alfred Pennyworth

John Turturro - Carmine Falcone

Peter Sarsgaard - District Attorney Gil Colson

Jayme Lawson - Bella Reál

