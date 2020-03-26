CNET también está disponible en español.

The Batman production shut down due to coronavirus

Director Matt Reeves confirms the delay in a tweet.

The Batman director Matt Reeves says production on the movie has paused due to coronavirus concerns.

 Valerie Macon/AFP via Getty Images
For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO website.

The Batman is the latest superhero movie to get sidelined by the coronavirus. Director Matt Reeves made the announcement in a tweet Wednesday in response to a fan's question about whether filming was being delayed by the pandemic.

"Yes, we have shut down till it is safe for us all to resume..." Reeves said in the tweet. "Everyone safe for the moment, thank you for asking, and stay safe too..."

Twilight actor Robert Pattinson is portraying Batman, while  Colin Farrell plays Batman villain Oswald Cobblepot -- best known as Penguin, and actor John Turturro plays Batman villain and Gotham mob boss Carmine Falcone.

As gatherings of large groups of people are called off, movie theaters and film festivals are closing around the world. That's affected the planned release of new films from March all the way up to July, including  Wonder Woman 1984, Marvel's Black Widow, James Bond thriller No Time to Die, Mulan, F9 and A Quiet Place Part 2.

The movie was slated to debut in theaters on June 25, 2021. It wasn't immediately clear if the delay would also delay its premiere.