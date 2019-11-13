The Batman movie starring Robert Pattinson: Cast, news, release date and more

Kimberly White/Stringer/ Getty Images

Holy remake, Batman! DC Comics fans are getting another version of the Caped Crusader, this time from Planet of the Apes director Matt Reeves. In May, news hit that Twilight actor Robert Pattinson would play Batman in the upcoming movie The Batman.

But it seems even more high-profile actors could end up as Batman's friends and enemies.

Actor Andy Serkis will play Batman's butler and friend Alfred Pennyworth, Reeves confirmed on Nov. 13.

Actor Colin Farrell (Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them) is in talks to play Batman villain Penguin.

For confirmed villains, actor Paul Dano is onboard to play Riddler while Zoe Kravitz will play Catwoman (Batman's nemesis and occasional love interest).

Actor Jonah Hill -- who was initially in talks to play a villain in The Batman -- is no longer being considered for a role, according to Variety on Oct. 16.

Everything we know about The Batman movie

No details about The Batman have been officially revealed other than the cast and the director.

Who's making it?

Warner Bros. is distributing the movie, with Matt Reeves directing. Reeves -- best known for his work on the most recent Planet of the Apes sequels -- took over The Batman directing duties from Ben Affleck in January 2017.

What we know about the plot

There are no plot details revealed as of yet.

When will The Batman be released in theaters?

The Batman debuts in theaters on June 25, 2021.

Meet the cast

Robert Pattinson as Batman

Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman

Jeffrey Wright as Commissioner Gordon

Paul Dano as Riddler

Andy Serkis - Alfred Pennyworth

This article was originally published on Oct. 14, 2019 and will be updated as news rolls in.