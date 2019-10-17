CNET también está disponible en español.

The Batman movie gets a new Riddler: Paul Dano of There Will Be Blood

Dano joins the cast alongside Robert Pattinson, Zoe Kravitz and Jeffrey Wright.

paul-dano-okja-image-2

Actor Paul Dano in 2017's Okja. 

 Netflix

Another villain will make trouble in for the Caped Crusader in director Matt Reeves' The Batman movie. Actor Paul Dano will play the DC Comics character Edward Nashton/Nygma, aka Riddler

Diector Reeves tweeted news of Dano in the role on Thursday. Fans might recognize Dano from There Will Be Blood12 Years a Slave, and the Netflix movie Okja.

Warner Bros. didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Other officially confirmed cast members for The Batman include Zoe Kravitz, who plays Selina Kyle, aka Catwoman; Jeffrey Wright as Commissioner Gordon; and Robert Pattinson in the lead role of Batman.

Actor Jonah Hill was reportedly in talks to join The Batman as the Riddler before Dano got the role.

The Batman is out on June 25, 2021. Stay in the loop on the latest news about The Batman here

Originally published Oct. 17, 2:08 p.m. PT. 

