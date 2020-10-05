The Batman has been delayed to 2022

Warner Bros.

The Batman starring Robert Pattinson caps off a field day of movies being delayed: The superhero movie has been moved from its October 2021 release date to March 4, 2022, Variety reported Monday evening.

The news follows reports Dune would be delayed from December this year to Oct. 1, 2021. While The Batman hasn't even finished shooting yet, the confirmation of Dune's change hurts, after a trailer in early September got us pumped for a beyond epic flick set on a faraway planet.

But there's some positive news: The Matrix 4, which is set to bring back Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss, with Lana Wachowski directing, has been moved forward from April 2022, to Dec. 22, 2021.

Still, a few more Warner Bros. movies are sliding further away: The Flash has been moved from June 2022 to November 2022, and Shazam 2 will premiere on June 2, 2023, instead of its original November 2022 date.

Even worse, Warner Bros. has taken The Rock's Black Adam movie, which was set to arrive in December next year, off the release calendar, along with Minecraft, which had been looking at an early 2022 release.

Sorry, movie cravers.