The Batman director confirms Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth

Aloysius Low/CNET

The Batman movie has found its Alfred Pennyworth. Actor Andy Serkis will play Batman's most trusted ally in the upcoming movie directed by Matt Reeves.

Reeves confirmed via Twitter on Wednesday that Serkis has officially joined The Batman cast. He tweeted an animated GIF of Serkis running down the red carpet and giving fans high fives.

"And here comes Alfred," Reeves tweeted.

Serkis is best known for voicing animated and computer-generated movie characters such as Gollum in the Lord of the Rings trilogy, King Kong in Peter Jackson's 2005 remake, Mowgli in The Jungle Book and Caesar in the recent Planet of the Apes movies.

Serkis has also played Supreme Leader Snoke in the latest Star Wars films and villain Ulysses Klaue in Marvel's Black Panther movie.

The Batman cast includes Robert Pattinson as Batman/Bruce Wayne, Zoe Kravitz as Selina Kyle/Catwoman, Paul Dano as Edward Nashton/The Riddler, and Jeffrey Wright as Commissioner Gordon.

Actor Colin Farrell is still rumored to be in talks to play Oswald Cobblepot/Penguin.

The Batman hits theaters on June 25, 2021. Stay in the loop on the latest news about The Batman here.