Airbnb

Fans of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette, will you accept this Airbnb listing? The mansion where countless contestants of the long-running ABC dating show have lived, loved, hoped and hated has for $6,000 a night (sorry, the owners won't accept payment in roses).

The Mediterranean-style revival house, officially called Villa de la Vina, is located in Agoura Hills, in the Southern California mountains. It has seven bedrooms and eight bathrooms, with sleeping arrangements for more than 13 guests.

Enlarge Image Airbnb

Host Chris Harrison, unfortunately, won't be on hand to greet you as you begin your Airbnb journey. So what, then, are the right reasons to stay in the massive abode? I'll let the Airbnb hosts take it away.

"We offer our guests more than just the home, we also supply our guests with access to one of the most famous pools in the world, two jacuzzis, a pool table, hand crafted furniture, eye-popping views, and enormous outdoor space all perfectly packaged for your stay," the listing reads. "We are the perfect place for your next vacation."

A real-life family lives on the premises, moving out for 42 days a year so camera crews and romance seekers can roll in. Due to the incredibly unromantic coronavirus pandemic, however, the latest season of The Bachelorette has been forced to quarantine at La Quinta Palm Springs.

There, contestants have had to forgo the usual helicopters and world travel for one-on-one horseback rides around the resort and group "splash ball" in the pool. With guys clad in Speedos of course.