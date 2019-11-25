Video screenshot by Bonnie Burton/CNET

The little critter from The Mandalorian fans have dubbed Baby Yoda makes for an awfully cute GIF. But for a brief time, there was a great disturbance in the Force, as if millions of outraged GIF users suddenly cried out in terror, and were silenced.

As first reported by Vulture, Baby Yoda GIFs briefly disappeared from social media sites over the weekend. Did ... did The Mandalorian finally cash in on the baby bounty? According to the BBC, GIF-making platform Giphy took them down due to confusion about their legal status. But now they're baaaaack!

"Last week, there was some confusion around certain content uploaded to Giphy and we temporarily removed these GIFs while we reviewed the situation," the company said in a statement obtained by the BBC. Giphy did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The GIFs aren't exactly spoilers, because the baby creature's existence has made headlines ever since it appeared in the final moments of The Mandalorian premiere, which was released to US customers when Disney Plus made its debut on Nov. 12. And fans seemed happy to see the GIFs back after the temporary disappearance, with many celebrating by sharing the unbelievable cuteness.

"You shall not take Baby Yoda from us!" wrote one. And another Twitter user turned that into Yoda-speak, writing, "From us Baby Yoda shall not take you."

You shall not take baby yoda from us!! pic.twitter.com/9yz3UyEbWO — ❤️ Brandon 😊 (@BrandonSpearsV) November 24, 2019

From us baby yoda shall not take you. — tralala (@tralalalumbum) November 25, 2019

The next episode of The Mandalorian premieres on Nov. 29.