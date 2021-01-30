WandaVision recap Chevy Corvette production halts Johnson & Johnson vaccine Reddit's GameStop stock battle Galaxy S21 review Justice League Snyder Cut release date Stimulus checks and dependents
The awesome StormBox Micro wireless speaker now costs just $35

Tribit's StormBox Micro Bluetooth speaker stacks up well against Bose's $100 SoundLink Micro. For a limited time, it's just $35.

The Tribit StormBox Micro fits in most pockets.

 David Carnoy/CNET

Over the years Tribit has made some of the better budget portable Bluetooth headphones and speakers, starting with its XFree Tune and XSound Go, respectively. The latter speaker is still around and delivers surprisingly good sound for less than $30. Now Tribit is doing a budget version of Bose's excellent SoundLink Micro speaker. The new model is called the StormBox Micro and it's one of the best-sounding pocket-size speakers I've heard.

Usually, it sells for $50, with occasional coupons that take it down to $40. But this weekend, the Stormbox Micro is just $35 if you clip the $10 coupon on the page and add code W8VIEQDY at checkout.

You can read my full StormBox Micro review here, but the quick take is that, like the Bose, it has more bass and fuller sound than most tiny Bluetooth speakers. It's also fully waterproof (IP67 rating) and can deliver up to eight hours of battery life at moderate volume levels. While it doesn't seem as durable or as sleek-looking as the SoundLink Micro, it does seem well built and you can wirelessly link two together to create a stereo pair.

First published last year. This article has been updated with new deal details.

Tribit StormBox Micro Bluetooth speaker is designed to travel

