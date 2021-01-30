The awesome StormBox Micro wireless speaker now costs just $35

Enlarge Image David Carnoy/CNET

Over the years Tribit has made some of the better budget portable Bluetooth headphones and speakers, starting with its XFree Tune and XSound Go, respectively. The latter speaker is still around and delivers surprisingly good sound for less than $30. Now Tribit is doing a budget version of Bose's excellent SoundLink Micro speaker. The new model is called the StormBox Micro and it's one of the best-sounding pocket-size speakers I've heard.

Usually, it sells for $50, with occasional coupons that take it down to $40. But this weekend, the if you clip the $10 coupon on the page and add code W8VIEQDY at checkout.

You can read my full StormBox Micro review here, but the quick take is that, like the Bose, it has more bass and fuller sound than most tiny Bluetooth speakers. It's also fully waterproof (IP67 rating) and can deliver up to eight hours of battery life at moderate volume levels. While it doesn't seem as durable or as sleek-looking as the SoundLink Micro, it does seem well built and you can wirelessly link two together to create a stereo pair.

Read more: Best portable mini Bluetooth speakers for 2020

First published last year. This article has been updated with new deal details.