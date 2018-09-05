Andrew Hoyle/CNET

Propel's Star Wars drones are flippin' awesome. I own one, and I've had the chance to dogfight with a friend who owns one. Pure geeky fun, let me tell you.

They started out at $180 and have seen some pretty good sales in past months -- but rarely this good: For a limited time, Amazon has the Propel Star Wars T-65 X-Wing Quadcopter for $40.

The X-Wing auto-hovers, so it's much easier to master than drones of old. It comes with two batteries, so you can get 12 to 16 minutes of flight time instead of just 6 to 8. The controller is large and easy to hold, and it plays Star Wars music and sound effects.

I don't know how long these will last at this price, so if you're even slightly interested, I'd jump at this. Then sit tight and wait for a TIE Fighter or Speeder-Bike deal so you can stage proper dogfights. Pew-pew!

