The ASUS TUF FX505 gaming laptop is $300 off

Gamers typically demand better performance from their laptops than most users, and consequently, their rigs tend to cost quite a bit more than average. That's why it's always great to run across a solid deal on a beefier gaming rig. The ASUS TUF Gaming FX505 is selling at Walmart for $749, which is $300 off the usual price of $1099. That puts the mid-range FX505 model firmly in the entry-level pricing range of models at the bottom of the TUF series.

What do you get for $749? First and foremost, the 15.6-inch display is built using an IPS panel with a 144Hz refresh rate. Display tech is a matter of personal taste -- many gamers prefer TN panels despite the lower color quality and poor viewing angles simply because they're faster. But this IPS panel offers the best of both worlds. You get better color reproduction and wide viewing angles that IPS displays are known for, and the 144 Hz refresh rate is about as fast as you can get with an IPS.

The TUF also features a quad-core AMD Ryzen 7 R7-3750H processor, NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 Ti graphics, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD. We wish the SSD were a little bigger, but honestly, the price is right.

The laptop gets its "TUF" name from its somewhat rugged design (though, to be clear, it's not truly ruggedized). ASUS says the FX505 has passed a series of rigorous military-grade MIL-STD-810G durability tests, successfully surviving conditions including exposure to UV radiation exposure, humidity, shock, vibration and other extremes.

CNET reviewed the FX505's little brother, the ASUS TUF FX504, and especially liked the keyboard, which features fully programmable RGB lighting.

Is this an affordable gaming rig right for you? Let me know what you think about it in the comments.

