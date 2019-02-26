When I was a kid dropping every spare quarter into coin-op arcade games, I dreamed of the day I might own a few of these machines.
That day might be today. Ending tonight, and while supplies last, GamerCandy (via Rakuten) has the Arcade1Up Deluxe Edition 12-in-1 Arcade Cabinet with Riser for $279.99 when you apply promo code GAME50. (You must have a Rakuten account for this code to work.) It lists for $400 and sells elsewhere for at least $300.See it at Rakuten
The cabinet looks (and plays) like the real deal, but shrunk down to three-quarter scale. The included riser -- otherwise sold separately for as much as $40 -- elevates it to a more comfortable standing height, but you might actually be happier pulling up a stool.
As for the games, you get classics such as Asteroids, Missile Command, Centipede and Tempest, along with lesser known titles like Major Havoc, Lunar Lander, Crystal Castles, Millipede, Gravitar, Liberator, Asteroids Deluxe and Quantum.
