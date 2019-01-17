Arcade1Up

Pew-pew! For a limited time, and while supplies last, GameStop has the Arcade1Up Asteroids game cabinet for $149.99, plus $13 for shipping. Regular price: $300.

This has never been anywhere near this cheap (the closest was $200 on Black Friday), and therefore will absolutely positively sell out quickly. I apologize in advance if you're not able to get one.

Though only a 3/4-size version of the original, this Asteroids cabinet looks, sounds and plays exactly like it. It also plays Lunar Lander, Major Havoc and Tempest.

I'm chomping at the bit to grab one, because I spent most of my youth playing arcade games and I've always wanted to own one, but for reasons I won't go into (cough, Mrs. Cheapskate, cough), I'm passing. (For now.)

If you're similarly tempted, make sure to read CNET's hands-on look at Arcade1Up's nostalgia-heavy arcade cabinets. Especially the part about size, risers and two-player gaming.

