The Apple Watch Series 5 is $100 off at Amazon right now

The Apple Watch Series 5 isn't a remarkable upgrade from the Series 4, and for that reason alone, I know it's not everyone's favorite Apple smartwatch. But it's my personal fave (thanks in no small part to the always-on display), and the first one I've owned since my Series 3 died in a tragic skateboarding accident. The Series 5 hasn't been kind to budget shoppers, but right now there are a couple of Apple Watch Series 5 models selling for $100 off at Amazon.
This is absolutely not going to last long. In fact, most models are sold out or not available, so move quickly if you're interested. Right now you can get the 40mm Series 5 with GPS and cellular, in a silver case and white band for just $399. Calling that a pretty good deal is an understatement -- it's an al-time low price for the watch.
If gray happens to be more your jam, you can get the 44mm Series 5 with GPS and cellular in space gray aluminum with a black sports band for $429 -- a little bit pricier, but that's also $100 off.
Need a refresher? You can read CNET's review of the Apple Watch Series 5.
