Apple

Called it! Last month, when Apple lowered the price of the Watch Series 3 to $199, I advised waiting. That model had already been on sale quite a bit for that same price, and I predicted even better deals in the run-up to Black Friday and the holidays. Sure enough, here's the first one: For a limited time, and while supplies last, Amazon has the Apple Watch Series 3 (38mm) for $189, the lowest price I can recall seeing. Note that CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of the products featured on this page.

You can get it in Silver Aluminum with white sport band or Space Gray Aluminum with black sport band. Whatever you decide, make sure you don't overpay for your Apple Watch accessories like replacement bands, mobile chargers and so on.

Although the Apple Watch can work with Android phones, the best experience will definitely be for iPhone users. And this is a really powerful watch for the price, with features including heart-rate monitoring, GPS, a waterproof case and music storage. Read CNET's Apple Watch Series 3 review if you want to learn more.

Will the price drop even lower in the weeks to come? I think we might see Black Friday deals as low as $169, but that's just a guess. Right now, today, this is the best Apple Watch 3 deal to date.

THE CHEAPSKATE NEWSLETTER All the latest deals delivered to your inbox. It's FREE!

Now playing: Watch this: Apple Watch Series 3: Hands-on

CNET's Cheapskate scours the web for great deals on tech products and much more. For the latest deals and updates, follow the Cheapskate on Facebook and Twitter. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Find the answers on our FAQ page, and find more great buys on the CNET Deals page.

Mentioned Above Apple Watch Series 3 GPS (38mm space gray aluminum case, black sport band) $198 CNET may get a commission from retail offers.