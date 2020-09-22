Well, that didn't take long. Various Apple Watch models routinely go on sale at Amazon (and other stores), like the perpetually discounted Series 3 for $169, but I didn't think we'd see the latest ones get reduced so soon.
I thought wrong. For a limited time, and while supplies last, Amazon has the Apple Watch Series 6 (40mm GPS) for $384.99 -- a small savings, but a savings nonetheless. (Regular price: $399.) That price is available on the silver and space-gray models; the others are still marked $399. Take note that delivery times are currently showing one to four weeks.
Certain Apple Watch Series 6 GPS+Cellular models are on sale as well, starting at $484.99 instead of the usual $499. Again, delivery might take as long as four weeks.
Thinking about the more affordable Apple Watch SE? The standard GPS models still start at $279, but you can get a few Apple Watch SE GPS+Cellular colors for $319.99 -- down from the regular $329. Again, be prepared to wait: These currently show an in-stock date of Oct. 12.
Wondering if any of these are worth the money, even on sale? Check out CNET's Apple Watch Series 6 review and Apple Watch SE preview.
Read more: Apple Watch Series 6 vs. SE: What's the difference between them anyway?
Me, I'm waiting on the inevitable tide of Apple Watch Series 5 deals. In fact, right now, Amazon has the Apple Watch Series 5 (44mm GPS) in gold aluminum for $299.99, which is actually an all-time low on that model. (Only the 40mm size has been that price before.)
Your thoughts?
