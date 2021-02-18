The Apple TV app is now available on Chromecast with Google TV

Google

Apple TV's expansion to Google's Chromecast with Google TV has finally arrived. After first being announced in December, Google announced Thursday that Apple's TV app is now available on the Chromecast with Google TV and will be coming to 2021 Sony and TCL Google TV-powered televisions.

With the addition of the Apple TV app, Google TV now joins Apple and Roku's respective TV software in offering all the major streaming services. It also gives Google an edge over Amazon's Fire TV, which has an Apple TV app but lacks NBCUniversal's Peacock.

As was previously announced, the Google TV version of the Apple TV app will be able to stream Apple TV Plus films and shows as well as those purchased from iTunes in 4K HDR with Dolby Vision and Atmos. Those who don't subscribe to Apple's $5 per month streaming service will be able to do so from within the Apple TV app on Google TV.

Apple TV Originals will appear in Google Assistant search results and you can use the voice assistant to open the application or to play specific titles. In both cases, however, there are a few features missing at launch.

While the Apple TV Plus film Greyhound will appear as an option if you ask the Assistant to search for "movies with Tom Hanks," content from Apple TV Channels you subscribe to or from past iTunes purchases will not appear in Google search results. The Assistant will also not be able to directly control playback within the app (such as asking it to rewind 10 seconds).

Apple has offered an Android TV version of the Apple TV app since October, but it was previously limited just to certain Android TV-powered Sony TVs. Beyond the latest Chromecast and 2021 Sony and TCL televisions, Google says it plans to bring the Apple TV app to "more Android TV-powered devices in the coming months."