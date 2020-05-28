Apple

Can an iPad take the place of a laptop? Not without a keyboard, no. And ideally you want one that takes advantage of newer iPads' Smart Connector, which eliminates the need for Bluetooth pairing and keyboard charging. Presto: For a limited time, and while supplies last, Best Buy once again has the . Regular price: $160. It's if you prefer to buy there.

This version of Apple's keyboard is compatible with three current-generation models: The iPad 10.2, iPad Pro 10.5 and iPad Air. It doubles as an iPad cover, offering both front and back protection. When you flip it open for keyboard duty, it can prop the iPad at two different viewing angles. Here's CNET's Apple Smart Keyboard Folio preview from last year if you want to learn more.

There are, of course, lots of other iPad-compatible keyboards. For example, this Bluetooth iPad keyboard case features backlit keys and . It's compatible with the same three iPad models as Apple's keyboard.

Still, if you like the idea of Apple's made-for-iPad keyboard but not the price, here's your chance to score it at a considerable savings.

Originally published last year. Updated to reflect new sale price and availability.

Now playing: Watch this: My first week at home using the new iPad Pro

