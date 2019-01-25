Sarah Tew/CNET

Let's table the debate on whether cord-cutting will really save you any money. If you have an antenna connected to your TV and want the option of pausing and/or recording live, local broadcasts, you need some kind of DVR.

Like this one: For a limited time, Amazon has the Fire TV Recast DVR for $189.99, a savings of $40. The only time it's been priced lower was on Black Friday, when it sold for $10 less.

That's for the two-tuner model with 500GB of storage. If either of those numbers seems insufficient, you can also get the Recast with four tuners and 1TB of storage for $229.99 -- a savings of $50.

Either way, this DVR is among the few that charges no monthly fee for guide data. But there is one other requirement, and that's a Fire TV device (including a TV with built-in Fire TV) or an Echo Show.

Because I have no hands-on experience with the product, I'll turn you over to CNET's Fire TV Recast DVR review. Verdict: "One of the best cord-cutter companions yet."

Now playing: Watch this: Amazon Fire TV Recast is one of the best DVRs for the...

CNET's Cheapskate scours the web for great deals on PCs, phones, gadgets and much more. Note that CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of the products featured on this page. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Find the answers on our FAQ page. Find more great buys on the CNET Deals page and follow the Cheapskate on Facebook and Twitter!