At $80, the Amazon Fire HD 8 tablet is a pretty amazing value. At half that price, it's an outright steal. And that's just the deal you can get right now -- provided you're a first-time QVC shopper. (The website, not the TV channel.)

For a limited time, and while supplies last, the Amazon Fire HD 8 is $39.98 with promo code TAKE10. Again, that code is available only to those placing their first QVC order. You'll get the 16GB model in your choice of colors, but your purchase includes a free Kingston 32GB microSD card, which takes your total available storage up to 48GB. Note that CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of the products featured on this page.

QVC also bundles something called Family Tablet Essentials 10, a collection of four free apps and services -- things like password manager SplashID Pro (with comes with a one-year subscription). Nothing too exciting in there, but, hey, free!

This appears to be the 2018 model, which CNET dubbed "the best tablet value." Read the full Fire HD 8 review to learn more.

Even if you can't use the code, $50 rivals Prime Day and Black Friday pricing on the tablet, and the free storage card is just icing on the cake.

